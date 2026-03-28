Ultimum Limited, a fast-growing food and beverage manufacturing company has commissioned its state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing plant in Aba, Abia State, marking a major step for the company and the Kadji Group.

Located in the Osisioma Industrial Layout, the new plant produces the high-quality variants of the Razzl brand of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) – Razzl Pamplemousse (a unique and special grapefruit flavour), Razzl Cola, Razzl Orange, and Razzl Lemon.

The facility will create jobs, support local businesses, and strengthen supply chains across South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria, with plans to expand distribution nationwide in the near future.

Commissioning the plant, the Executive Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti OFR, described the investment as a clear signal of economic revival and growing investor confidence in Abia State.

“Aba is alive again!, the Executive Governor said. “What we are witnessing here today is not just the opening of a factory, but the return of belief in our economy. This investment confirms that we are creating the right conditions for businesses to grow, thrive, and succeed.”

“Investors will always go where there is clarity, stability, and opportunity. Our focus has been to build that environment, and today’s commissioning shows that the strategy is working.” He added.

Chairman of Ultimum Limited and representative of the investor group, Mr. Whalen Kadji, emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to Aba and Nigeria. He stated, “We did not come here by chance. We came because of the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of Aba. This city has always been a center of enterprise, and we believe strongly in its future. This plant is more than an investment in beverages; it is an investment in people, in jobs, and in the growth of local industry. We are here for the long term, and this is just the beginning of what we intend to build here.”

Managing Director of Ultimum Limited, Mr. Austin Ufomba, described the plant as a bold step in the company’s journey.

“Ultimum Limited started with a simple idea, to build world-class products right here in Africa. Today, that idea has come to life in a very real way. This plant is not just infrastructure, it is a platform for innovation, for job creation, and for excellence. It sends a strong message that Nigeria can produce at global standards.”

He added that “Beyond the products, we are creating opportunities for young people, supporting communities, and contributing to the economic growth of Nigeria and the African continent. That is what this investment truly represents.”

The commissioning of the Ultimum Limited plant proves that government reforms and private investment can transform a region. Improved infrastructure is positioning Aba as a leading destination for large-scale industry.

This milestone expands our footprint and brings our ‘Refreshing Nigeria‘ mission to life. Through bold flavours, affordability, and deep market access, we are ready to compete at the highest level of Nigeria’s beverage industry.

Ultimum Limited is a fast-growing food and beverage manufacturing company headquartered in Lagos and with its manufacturing center in Osisioma, Aba, Abia State, Nigeria.

Ultimum Limited operates as a member of the Kadji Group of Companies, a diversified and well-established business conglomerate in Africa with over 50 years of heritage bringing deep expertise, strong operational capabilities, and a long-standing legacy in building and managing successful businesses across multiple sectors.

Ultimum Limited is positioned as a “Future Beverages Company”, focused on delivering innovative, high-quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks tailored to evolving consumer needs across Africa.

The company started operation in Nigeria in 2022. Shortly thereafter in 2023, Razzl, a brand of carbonated soft drinks, was launched in three flavours – Cola, Orange, and Lemon. A few months later, Razzl Pamplemousse, a new, unique, and special CSD Variant, was launched in the market. Razzl is currently produced and sold in 7 SKUs:

Razzl Pamplemousse 40cl

Razzl Cola 40cl

Razzl Cola 60cl

Razzl Orange 40cl

Razzl Orange 60cl

Razzl Lemon 40cl

Razzl Lemon 60cl

The company focuses on offering innovative bold flavours, driving affordability, and ensuring accessibility across key markets, positioning its brands to compete strongly in Nigeria’s highly competitive beverage market.