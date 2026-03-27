President Bola Tinubu has approved the expansion of the framework of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) to include electric vehicles.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga on Thursday.

He described the expansion as a new drive to reposition the initiative.

What they are saying

Onanuga disclosed that the initiative will now be known as the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (PiCNG & EV).

“With this approval, PiCNG & EV will lead and coordinate Nigeria’s clean mobility strategy, covering gas-driven vehicles and electric vehicles nationwide.

“The initiative will continue to drive the deployment of CNG infrastructure, including mother and daughter stations, integrated refuelling units, CNG vehicles and equipment, and nationwide conversion programmes. It will also anchor the development and rollout of electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and related investments nationwide.

“Gas remains a competitive and strategic fuel for transportation, leveraging Nigeria’s abundant resources to lower costs, strengthen energy security, and conserve foreign exchange,” the statement said.

More insights

He noted that Tinubu has also directed the chairman of PiCNG & EV to immediately establish a coordinated process for the rapid deployment of vehicle conversion kits across the country and ensure that such kits are accessible to Nigerians at a cost that is not burdensome.

“To achieve this, the initiative will work with CreditCorp Nigeria, financial institutions, and relevant partners to design cost-effective financing structures that make vehicle conversions widely accessible to the public.”

The president further directed the deployment of mobile refuelling units (MRUs) to expand access to CNG while permanent infrastructure continues to scale.

What this means

There are already a handful of electric vehicles on Nigerian roads.

With the latest initiative, more citizens might join the population of electric car owners as the expansion will enhance access.

With charging spots expected to be provided, more motorists can choose to dump fossil fuel-powered vehicles, cutting costs and embracing more eco-friendly options.

Despite gas remaining a competitive and strategic fuel for transportation, the initiative is expected to leverage Nigeria’s abundant petroleum resources to lower costs, strengthen energy security, and conserve foreign exchange.

The inclusion of electric vehicles will further strengthen the government’s agenda for affordable, efficient, and environmentally responsible mobility.

What you should know

The initiative is coming at a time when fuel prices are soaring due to geopolitical tensions that have caused fuel shortages globally.

Countries are beginning to implement strategic reforms to cushion the biting effects of the energy crisis.

On March 11, Tinubu directed the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) to deploy 100,000 vehicle conversion kits nationwide as part of efforts to cushion the impact of soaring petrol prices and expand access to cheaper fuel alternatives.

The development was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of PiCNG, Ismael Ahmed, after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the President requested an update on the progress of the CNG programme and measures being taken to mitigate the effects of rising global petroleum prices, particularly amid growing tensions in the Middle East.