Lagos, Nigeria — Tetracore Energy Group (TEG) is advancing the development of a 20MW Tier III Fusion Block Data Centre in partnership with Huawei and Inspirive Technologies, to be located within the Tetracore Energy Park, Atakobo, Ijebu East LGA, Ogun State.

This project represents a significant step in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure gap at the intersection of energy and digital capacity, positioning the country to support next-generation technologies, enterprise growth, and data sovereignty.

With a projected capital expenditure exceeding USD 400 million and a delivery timeline of 10–12 months, the facility is designed to meet Tier III standards, ensuring high availability, redundancy, and operational resilience in line with global benchmarks.

Critically, the data centre will be powered by Tetracore’s embedded energy infrastructure, including its 100MW Independent Power Plant (IPP) within the Atakobo Energy Park—delivering stable, dedicated power required for high-performance digital infrastructure. This integrated energy-to-digital model significantly mitigates power volatility, a key constraint in Nigeria’s data infrastructure landscape.

The development reinforces Tetracore’s role as an enabler of large-scale, power-intensive infrastructure, leveraging its midstream and downstream gas capabilities to support industrial and digital ecosystems with reliable energy solutions.

Olakunle Williams, President/CEO, Tetracore Energy Group, stated:

“Sustainable digital transformation is fundamentally dependent on reliable energy infrastructure. This project reflects our ability to integrate energy and technology at scale, creating platforms that enable long-term economic growth. The Tetracore Energy Park was deliberately designed to support projects of this magnitude, and this development reinforces our commitment to execution in complex environments.”

Williams Abiola, Chief Technology Officer, Inspirive Technologies, added:

“This development marks a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s digital backbone. By combining local expertise with global technology partnerships, we are delivering a scalable, world-class data centre capable of supporting enterprise growth, cloud adoption, and long-term digital transformation.”

A representative from Huawei Nigeria commented:

“Huawei is proud to contribute its global expertise in data centre technologies to this project. Together, we are delivering a high-performance, energy-efficient facility aligned with international standards, supporting Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystem.”

The facility is strategically positioned to serve a broad range of high-growth sectors, including financial services, fintech, telecommunications, cloud service providers, government institutions, and large enterprises, as well as emerging segments such as e-commerce, education, and technology startups.

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates globally and within Nigeria, demand for high-performance computing, low-latency processing, and secure data environments continues to rise. This data centre is purpose-built to support AI-driven workloads, advanced analytics, and next-generation applications, enabling Nigeria to compete more effectively within the global digital economy.

By providing resilient, scalable infrastructure, the project will reduce reliance on offshore hosting, improve data security, and support the localisation of digital services.

About Inspirive Technologies

Inspirive Technologies is an innovative provider of enterprise IT solutions, delivering scalable and customised technology services across sectors including government, education, e-commerce, and banking. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, cost-effective digital solutions.

About Huawei

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. is a global technology company headquartered in Shenzhen, known for its strong presence in telecommunications equipment, consumer electronics, and emerging digital infrastructure. The company delivers advanced, AI-ready data centre technologies, including modular infrastructure, high-efficiency power systems, and intelligent management platforms that enable scalable and energy-efficient digital ecosystems. Founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading innovators, producing smartphones, wearables, AI-powered systems, and even solutions for electric vehicle technology and solar energy. In recent developments, Huawei has continued to push innovation with new product releases like advanced smartphone models and upcoming device series, reflecting its ongoing focus on performance, smart technology, and integrated user experiences through its Harmony operating system.

About Tetracore Energy Group (TEG)

Tetracore Energy Group is an integrated energy company focused on delivering reliable, scalable energy solutions across the gas value chain. Through strategic infrastructure platforms such as the Tetracore Energy Park, the company powers industrial, commercial, and digital ecosystems across Africa.