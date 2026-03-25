The Nigerian All-Share Index closed higher on March 25, 2026, gaining 219.9 points to settle at 200,925.8, holding firmly above the 200,000-mark.

This reflects a modest increase from the previous day’s 200,705.9, even as overall market activity slowed.

Trading volume declined to 537.9 million shares from 1.2 billion in the prior session, with Wema Bank, Access Holdings, and Zenith Bank leading market activity.

Market capitalization edged higher to N128.9 trillion across 45,641 deals, up from N128.8 trillion recorded in the previous session.

What the data is saying

Trading sentiment remained bullish on March 25th, 2026, lifting the Nigerian market’s year-to-date return from 28.98% to 29.12%, despite softer trading activity.

On the gainers’ side, Legend Internet rose 10.00%, while Premier Paints and Zichis Agro Allied gained 9.93% each; meanwhile, profit-taking dragged Fidson and Austin Laz down by 9.97% and 9.89%.

In terms of volume, Wema Bank led with 104.3 million shares, followed by Access Holdings at 42.7 million and Zenith Bank at 33.8 million shares.

Zichis recorded 26.6 million shares traded, while GTCO posted 25.5 million shares, reflecting continued investor participation.

By market value, MTN led with N4.2 billion, followed by Zenith Bank at N3.5 billion, GTCO at N2.8 billion, Wema Bank at N2.7 billion, and Lafarge at N1.2 billion.

Top 5 Gainers

Legend Internet — up 10.00% to N7.26

Premier Paints — up 9.93% to N31.00

Zichis — up 9.93% to N11.40

John Holt — up 9.79% to N15.70

Consolidated Hallmark — up 6.26% to N5.26

Top 5 Losers

Fidson — down 9.97% to N94.85

Austin Laz — down 9.89% to N4.01

Caverton — down 7.69% to N6.50

LivingTrust — down 7.08% to N4.46

NSLTech — down 7.04% to N1.32

SWOOTs Performance

Among SWOOTs—stocks with market capitalizations above N1 trillion—performance was broadly mixed, with Nigerian Breweries up 2.79%, MTN gaining 2.41%, Wema Bank rising 0.38%, and International Breweries edging up 0.35%.

On the downside, Lafarge declined by 0.78%, reflecting mild selling pressure across select large-cap stocks.

FUGAZ Performance

Within the FUGAZ banking group, performance was mixed, as GTCO rose 3.20% and Access Holdings gained 0.19%.

On the flip side, First HoldCo fell 2.02%, UBA declined 1.46%, and Zenith Bank dropped 5.32%, reflecting profit-taking across some tier-one banking stocks.

What you should know

The upward movement on March 25, 2026 was softer compared to the previous session, largely due to a decline in market volume.