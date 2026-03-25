Lagos State has launched a $2.5 million project to rehabilitate the Ojokoro waterworks and expand pipeline infrastructure across the Northern Business Region.

This was announced by WaterAid Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State Government, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

The initiative, called TeamWater Nigeria, is part of a five-year plan to improve access to clean water and strengthen the city’s water distribution network.

What they are saying

Mrs Titilola Oridami-Bright, Head of Strategy and Transformation at Lagos Water Corporation, spoke at the unveiling event about the impact of the project on residents.

She said the rehabilitation of the Ojokoro waterworks would restore reliable water supply to tens of thousands of households, and that improvements to the Iju/Adiyan pipeline network would expand access to an additional 28,000 residents.

“WaterAid Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State Government has unveiled a five-year $2.5 million ‘TeamWater Nigeria’ project to improve access to clean water in Lagos,” the NAN report read in part.

It added, “Speaking at the unveiling, Mrs Titilola Oridami-Bright, the Head of Strategy and Transformation at Lagos Water Corporation, said the rehabilitation would restore the Ojokoro waterworks, providing clean water to about 72,000 customers.”

She emphasized that the project aligns with Lagos Water Corporation’s broader goal of addressing water access challenges in rapidly urbanizing areas, aiming to provide a more reliable and efficient water supply for northern Lagos residents.

More insights

The initiative marks a milestone for urban water supply interventions, according to WaterAid officials, who highlighted collaboration and sustainability as critical elements of the project.

Ms Evelyn Mere, Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, noted that the project was developed through WaterAid’s global network. She explained that it received support from WaterAid UK and WaterAid America.

Funding was raised through crowdfunding campaigns involving global creators and social media influencers under the TeamWater campaign.

Ms Amaka Godfrey of WaterAid International stressed the importance of residents connecting to the rehabilitated system and paying for services to maintain operations, urging media support to educate the public and prevent misinformation.

Mr Mukhtar Tijani, Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation, reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to maintaining and expanding infrastructure, highlighting benefits for efficiency, water quality, and reducing system losses.

The project is expected to strengthen water distribution and reliability in Lagos’ northern region.

Get up to speed

Lagos’ public water system currently serves 1.5 million residents, covering about 44% of the population, according to the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

Physical access does not guarantee household connections, and coverage varies across neighborhoods, the ministry noted.

Areas currently served include Akilo, Parkview Estate, parts of Lekki 1, and Abesan.

The ministry reported that expansion projects are ongoing to increase access and improve reliability.

Rehabilitation and pipeline expansion works aim to bring more residents into the public water network.

What you should know

The state government has several water infrastructure projects underway to expand access and capacity.

Rehabilitation works at Iju, Adiyan, and Akute intakes are ongoing, with capacity utilization expected to reach 60% by August 2026.

The 70 million gallons per day Adiyan II water treatment plant is 85% complete and will serve an additional three million residents, especially in western Lagos.

Five mini and micro waterworks are being rehabilitated, with completion scheduled for November 2026, alongside a public-private partnership pilot across seven mini and micro waterworks grouped into four lots.

Lagos Water Corporation is digitalizing its distribution network to reduce non-revenue water and improve water security.

Once completed, these initiatives are projected to significantly enhance the reach, efficiency, and reliability of Lagos’ water distribution network.