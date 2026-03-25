Airtel Africa and SpaceX have successfully tested Starlink mobile data and messaging services in Kenya, extending connectivity to areas without terrestrial network coverage.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, in a statement.

The development comes as Airtel Africa deepens its partnership with SpaceX to deploy satellite-to-mobile connectivity across its 14 markets, including Nigeria.

What Airtel Africa is saying

Taldar said the trial marks a transition from partnership announcements to real-world deployment of the technology.

“We are thrilled to move from announcement to actionable steps with our partners at SpaceX.”

He added that the integration of Starlink technology will ensure customers remain connected even outside traditional network coverage.

“By integrating Starlink Mobile’s technology, we are ensuring that our customers remain connected even when they travel beyond our terrestrial network.”

According to the company, the testing was carried out in areas without mobile network signals, where 4G-compatible smartphones connected directly to Starlink satellites to access communication services.

The trial supported light-data applications such as messaging, voice calls on apps like WhatsApp, navigation, and mobile financial services, allowing users to remain connected in remote locations.

Taldar noted that insights from the Kenya trial will guide broader deployment across Airtel Africa’s markets, subject to regulatory approvals.

The company also plans to introduce voice calls and enhanced data services through upgraded Starlink technology, enabling broadband access directly on mobile devices.

Get up to speed

Starlink first announced the plans to launch a direct-to-mobile internet service, which was to begin with texting in 2024, while voice, data, and IoT services are expected to launch in 2025.

Last year, Airtel Africa signed an agreement with SpaceX to introduce Starlink Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity across its 14 African markets, including Nigeria.

The partnership is designed to allow Airtel customers using compatible smartphones to connect directly to Starlink satellites in areas where there is no terrestrial network coverage, significantly expanding access to mobile services in remote and underserved locations.

At the time of the agreement, Airtel Africa said the service would roll out starting in 2026, initially supporting text messaging and limited data services, with further expansion expected as the technology matures and regulatory approvals are secured across operating countries.

The collaboration also includes the deployment of Starlink’s next-generation Direct-to-Cell system, which is expected to deliver up to 20 times faster data speeds compared to earlier satellite-based solutions, marking a significant improvement in performance and user experience

What you should know

Connectivity remains a major challenge across Africa, limiting access to digital services and slowing economic participation. According to a Nairametrics report, Africa has the lowest internet usage rate globally, with only 38% of the population online, compared to a global average of 68%.

Although mobile broadband covers about 86% of the population, gaps persist, especially in rural communities where up to 25% remain unserved, while many others still rely on slower 3G networks.

The urban-rural divide is also significant, with 57% internet usage in urban areas compared to just 23% in rural regions, highlighting deep inequalities in access to digital services across the continent.

In Nigeria, the gap is also pronounced, as internet usage in urban areas stood at about 57% compared to just 23% in rural communities.