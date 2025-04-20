The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has revealed that Africa has the world’s lowest rate of Internet usage, with just 38% of the population online in 2024, compared to a global average of 68 per cent.

The ITU disclosed this in the latest State of Digital Development in Africa report, which paints a sobering picture of the continent’s digital divide, despite a growing appetite for Internet connectivity across Africa.

The report shows that although Internet adoption in Africa has been rising, millions remain offline due to high service costs, digital illiteracy, and a lack of reliable infrastructure, especially in rural communities.

Connectivity costs still too high

According to the report, affordability remains a major stumbling block to broader digital inclusion.

“In 2024, the median price of an entry-level mobile broadband plan (2GB per month) stood at 4.2% of gross national income (GNI) per capita, down slightly from 4.6% in 2023.

“That’s still more than double the UN Broadband Commission’s affordability target of two per cent, and the highest of any ITU region.

“The situation is even worse for fixed broadband, which carries a median price tag of 15% of GNI per capita, placing it well beyond the reach of most African households.

“These high costs hit low-income groups the hardest, deepening digital inequality across the continent,” the ITU stated in the report.

Mobile is king, but not for everyone

The global telecom body noted that mobile networks continue to be the backbone of Internet access in Africa.

It added that as of 2024, mobile broadband covered 86% of the population, yet 14% remain completely unserved—a figure that spikes to 25% in rural areas.

Although 70% of the population has access to 4G, the report noted that around 16% still rely on 3G networks, which offer slower speeds and limited digital experiences.

Meanwhile, 5G coverage is still nascent, reaching just 11% of the population, mostly in select urban hubs.

Urban-rural divide

The report shows that Africa’s digital revolution is being led by young, urban populations, while older adults and rural dwellers are being left behind.

The urban-rural divide is especially stark: Internet usage in cities reached 57% in 2024, compared to just 23% in rural areas—the widest gap among all ITU regions.

This divide is compounded by unequal infrastructure investment. While 4G and 5G rollouts prioritize urban areas, rural regions remain stuck with older and slower networks.

The ITU emphasizes the need for targeted policies and infrastructure investment to close this digital gap.

On the policy front, observed that many African nations have made strides in updating their ICT regulatory frameworks, moving toward more competitive and investment-friendly environments.

However, the ITU notes that only 18% of African countries have reached the most advanced level of ICT regulation (G4), well below the global average of 38%.

“Digital transformation cannot succeed without robust digital governance,” the ITU warns.

The report calls for improved coordination on digital identity, digital skills, and cross-sector policies, alongside stronger efforts in cybersecurity and data protection.

What you should know

Nigeria, which has one of the largest mobile connectivity in the continent, recorded 138.7 million mobile connections as of December 2024, according to data from the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Broadband penetration in the country stood at 44.43% in the same period, while 42% of the country’s connectivity was still on 2G, with 5G connections accounting for only 2.4%.