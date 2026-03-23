All around the world, March is a month set aside to celebrate women. It is a global moment of reflection and action, a time when institutions, governments, and businesses reaffirm their commitment to advancing gender equality and empowering women across all spheres of life, reminding all of the work still ahead in dismantling barriers to inclusion, equity, and leadership.

In line with this, FirstBank participated in the International Women’s Day 2026 Convening, themed “Bridging the Gender Gap: Turning Intent to Impact” hosted by the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria.

At the event, Dr. Mrs. Olaitan Martins, FirstBank’s Group Executive Corporate Banking and Chairperson of the FirstBank Women Network, delivered a goodwill message, “challenging everyone to move beyond statements of support to tangible and accountable action.” Here are 4 key takeaways from her speech:

1. FirstBank’s Legacy Meets Modern Inclusion

For over 13 decades, FirstBank has championed inclusion and women’s empowerment across Nigeria. Its commitment to gender equality is not a corporate sustainability footnote but embedded in its corporate governance and our business model.

2. A Global Commitment Through WEPs

FirstBank is a proud signatory to the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs). This isn’t symbolic — the Bank reports against these principles, embedding gender equality into hiring, lending, and leadership practices.

3. Building Leaders From Within

Women already make up 43% of FirstBank’s workforce and hold 31% of management roles in FirstBank. The bank established the FirstBank Women Network (FWN) to increase the meaningful participation of women at every level within the organization. FWM provides mentorship, structured career development, and advocacy to accelerate women into leadership positions.

4. Unlocking Capital for Women Entrepreneurs

Access to finance is a major barrier for women-led businesses. FirstBank’s FirstGem Fund tackles this head-on, offering single-digit loans without collateral. In 2025 alone, over ₦48 billion was disbursed to women entrepreneurs, alongside advisory services, training, and tailored financial products.

A Call to Action for the Financial Sector

Dr. Mrs. Martins challenged the wider banking industry to move from intent to impact. Her three calls:

Sign and report against the WEPs.

Redesign lending products with women in mind.

Invest in mentorship and sponsorship for women within institutions.

FirstBank is already on that journey. The bank is moving with deliberate policy, measurable programmes, and a genuine belief that Nigeria’s economic future depends on the full and equal participation of its women.