The dream by Nigerians of homeownership is taking a bold new turn and those who move early will gain the most.

Through a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), First Bank of Nigeria Limited is unlocking access to one of the most affordable mortgage windows currently available in the country.

Backed by a N1 trillion MREIF fund designed to bridge Nigeria’s housing deficit, the initiative empowers Nigerians with long-term, low-cost credit to own their homes, not just dream about them.

Eligible customers can access up to N100 million, repayable over 20 years, at an attractive interest rate of 9.75% per annum, significantly lower than prevailing commercial lending rates hovering around 27% or more. For many families, that difference could mean the gap between endless rent payments and holding the keys to their own property.

The facility is open to salary account holders, business owners and even diaspora customers looking to invest back home.

With housing prices unlikely to wait and opportunities this competitive rarely lasting long, if you want to own your own home, act quickly.

Interested applicants can visit FirstBank’s website to explore details and begin their journey toward owning a home before the window closes.