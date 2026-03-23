CRC Credit Bureau, a leading credit bureau in Nigeria and Africa, has officially launched an upgraded version of its CRC Mobile App.

The new app, designed to meet the growing needs of consumers and businesses, combines enhanced security features with improved functionality for a seamless digital experience.

This was disclosed during a media briefing held yesterday, March 7, 2026

The upgraded app aims to empower users with easier access to credit information, payments, utilities, and professional development tools, marking another milestone in CRC’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion and innovation.

What the Company is saying

Dr. Tunde Popoola, MD/CEO of CRC Credit Bureau, addressing the media at the press conference said the app, originally introduced two years ago, has now been significantly upgraded to meet evolving market needs.

According to him, the enhanced application is a “reformed tool” with advanced capabilities tailored to support lenders on the four pillars of lending; credit assessment, risk analysis, monitoring, and decision support, while also offering consumers improved access to their credit information.

A core focus of the upgrade is reinforced data security, with the app incorporating biometric login including fingerprint and facial recognition to secure sensitive financial data.

The platform also introduces a digital wallet, enabling users to conduct payments and bill settlements directly within the app, making it both a credit information and financial utility tool.

Beyond credit access, the app now allows users to register for CRC training schools, reflecting the bureau’s commitment to enhancing financial literacy and capacity building among individuals and professionals.

More insight

Originally introduced in 2019, the CRC Mobile App was designed to give individuals and businesses convenient access to credit reports and related credit information products.

While the platform represented an important step in improving access to credit intelligence, its initial release was limited in scope and functionality.

The earlier version of the application primarily focused on providing credit products but featured basic security architecture, limited integrations, and minimal service offerings. Users also experienced challenges including separate login credentials between the website and mobile application, slower credit report delivery times, and an interface that did not fully meet modern user expectations.

The redesigned application introduces a significantly improved user experience and expands beyond credit information services to provide a multi-service digital platform that integrates credit intelligence, payments, utilities, and professional development. The new version features include:

Biometric Login:The app now supports fingerprint and facial recognition for secure and convenient login.

Wallet Functionality: Users can store funds and make in-app payments, with full control over the visibility of their wallet balance.

Utility Payments: The app allows seamless payment of utility bills, airtime, mobile data, and cable TV subscriptions.

CRC Financial Education: Access to financial literacy programs and professional development training is now available directly in the app.

Security Features: The app offers enhanced security with features such as biometric login and secure data encryption, ensuring user privacy and trust.

The CRC Mobile App is available for download on all major mobile platforms, marking a major step forward in the company’s ongoing digital transformation journey.

What you need to know

CRC Credit Bureau Limited is Nigeria’s leading licensed credit bureau, providing comprehensive credit reporting and related services to both lenders and borrowers.

At its core, a credit bureau like CRC collects, maintains, and analyses credit data from financial institutions; deposit money banks, microfinance banks, Fintech banks, etc, compiling this information into credit reports and scores that reflect the credit behaviour of individuals and businesses.

These reports help lenders assess creditworthiness, manage risk, and make better decisions about loans or credit facilitiesand equally help borrowers or consumers know their credit status

CRC’s data and insights are used by over 2,000 member institutions across Nigeria’s financial landscape, serving millions of credit records to promote responsible lending and financial inclusion