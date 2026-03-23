Coronation Infrastructure Fund, managed by Coronation Asset Management, has been named Nigeria’s Best Investment Manager for Private Credit at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, the only Nigerian investment platform recognised this year. The award was presented at a ceremony held at The Peninsula London, recognising institutions that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and client impact across global wealth and investment management.

The recognition affirms Coronation’s continued commitment to building institutional capacity and deploying robust investment platforms that unlock long-term capital for critical infrastructure across Nigeria and the wider African continent.

The Euromoney Private Banking Awards are widely regarded as one of the most rigorous benchmarks in global financial services. The programme evaluates firms across multiple dimensions, including investment expertise, client outcomes, product innovation, and the strength of underlying operating platforms.

Receiving the award during the event, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, MD/CEO, Coronation Asset Management, said: “This recognition reflects the strength of our investment platform and the capacity we have built to originate, structure and manage private credit opportunities at scale. Infrastructure remains central to Africa’s growth story, and we are deliberate in deploying capital in ways that are both commercially sound and developmentally impactful. We are proud to be playing a role in shaping resilient financial pathways for the continent.”

Coronation Infrastructure Fund has established itself as a key participant in Nigeria’s private credit landscape, providing tailored financing solutions across energy, transport, and essential infrastructure sectors. Its approach combines deep technical expertise, disciplined risk management, and a platform-driven model designed to mobilise institutional capital efficiently.

Mayowa Ikotun, Head, Coronation Infrastructure Funds, added: “Our focus has been to build a platform that consistently translates investor capital into tangible assets that drive economic productivity. This award reinforces the strength of our execution and the relevance of private credit in bridging Africa’s infrastructure gap.”

As Coronation continues to expand its infrastructure capabilities, the firm remains focused on strengthening its platforms, deepening its talent pool, and delivering sustainable wealth creation for its clients and partners. With this win, Coronation reinforces its position as a leading African investment manager, demonstrating that locally anchored platforms can compete and win on the global stage.