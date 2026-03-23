The Naira is navigating a challenging environment characterized by both new external risks due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a notable improvement in macroeconomic stability.

The Nigerian naira has been one of the best-performing emerging market currencies since the beginning of the year, thanks to an improved balance of payments from a macro perspective.

However, a psychological break below N1,300/$ would signify a significant “win” for the CBN’s reforms.

Analysts increasingly view the possibility of the Naira surpassing this psychological barrier as the “ultimate litmus test” for the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) multi-year reform agenda.

Market action shows that achieving this level would mark a shift from short-term recovery to long-term resilience, although the currency has stabilized considerably in early 2026.

The local currency has been “knocking on the door” of the N1,300/$ levels for many weeks. Nonetheless, this “oil windfall” is somewhat offset by imported inflation, as Nigeria continues to face domestic refining gaps and rising international shipping costs.

CBN may need to halt interest rate easing

The Nigerian Apex Bank may need to halt its interest rate easing cycle if energy prices rise too much, to protect the Naira’s value.

However, the local currency’s surge against the dollar could impact Nigeria’s international competitiveness, and combined with slow oil production, markets expect the currency to weaken slightly over the remainder of the year.

A return to N1,500/$ would suggest that domestic stability is being overtaken by external energy shocks. The Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) has significantly reduced the “black market” premium by increasing transparency.

Technical indicators suggest a period of low volatility (sideways movement) unless the Middle East conflict escalates, in which case the budget benchmark of N1,400/$ might need to be reevaluated.

The medium-term trend for the Nigerian currency in the foreign exchange market is neutral to mildly bullish. The naira has risen sharply and is currently consolidating after reaching record lows in previous years.

Nigeria’s headline inflation has been decreasing for almost a year, reaching approximately 15.06 percent in February 2026. The services sector and increased oil production are expected to drive GDP growth to between 4.3 percent and 4.5 percent in 2026. Gross external reserves stood at around $51 billion, a 13-year high, providing the CBN with a substantial buffer to reduce volatility.

U.S dollar gathers momentum in global foreign exchange market

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six major currencies, last traded at 99.65.

The DXY gains momentum as Middle East geopolitical tensions rise, and the US Federal Reserve (Fed) takes a hawkish stance.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed that “threats and terror” were bolstering Iranian unity after US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened within 48 hours.

Furthermore, the Iranian military declared that if Trump follows through on his threats to target Iranian energy facilities, it will completely close the Strait. A safe-haven currency like the US dollar could be strengthened against its competitors by indications of escalating hostilities and a protracted war between the US and Iran.

Inflation is rekindled by rising energy and crude oil prices brought on by the intensifying US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Gold fell for a ninth day, wiping out this year’s gains, as the Middle East conflict raised expectations of higher interest rates and increased the risk of inflation in the world’s largest economy.

Meanwhile, rising energy costs have raised expectations of rate increases by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks since the start of the conflict.

For non-yielding gold, which recently experienced its largest weekly decline since 1983, this is an issue.

US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran’s power plants if it didn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days. Iran retorted that if its power plants were attacked, it would “completely” shut down the vital waterway and target IT, energy, and desalination infrastructure.