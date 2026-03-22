The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has launched two new index futures contracts, NGX30U6 and NGXPENSIONU6, as part of efforts to deepen its derivatives market.

This was disclosed in the Exchange’s emailed Weekly Market Report dated Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

The contracts, which were officially listed on Monday, March 16, 2026, are scheduled to expire on September 18, 2026, providing investors with new tools for market participation and risk management.

What the NGX report reveals

The introduction of the new contracts reflects the growing sophistication of Nigeria’s capital market, aligning closely with global peers with more diversified product offerings. The report showed that:

The NGX30 Futures (NGX30U6), which tracks the NGX30 Index, debuted at a price of N7,601.75 with an expiration date of September 18, 2026.

Similarly, the NGX Pension Futures (NGXPENSIONU6), which tracks the NGX Pension Index, opened at N10,199.50, with the same maturity date.

The contracts open up new opportunities for speculative trading, allowing investors to take directional bets on the future performance of the broader market.

In other words, investors can bet that the index value will go up or decline within the expiration date.

The new listings signal a maturing financial ecosystem, where investors are no longer limited to traditional equities and fixed income instruments but can now access derivatives for both risk management and speculative positioning.

More insights:

The introduction of futures on the NGX30 Index and NGX Pension Index is expected to expand the range of financial instruments available to both institutional and retail investors.

Highcap Securities Vice Chairman, Mr. David Adonri, hailed the listing as reinforcing NGX’s commitment to innovation, product expansion, and its evolution into a comprehensive hub for trading in market instruments beyond equities.

The contracts allow investors to hedge against volatility or take positions on market direction without owning underlying shares.

This aligns with practices in advanced markets, helping to deepen liquidity, attract institutional participation, and strengthen the capital market ecosystem.

Investors can hedge against adverse market movements without selling their equity holdings, preserving long-term investment positions.

Pension fund managers and institutional investors can use NGX Pension Futures to align risk management strategies with regulatory investment frameworks.

For example, investors holding equities within the portfolios of the NGX30 Index can take short positions in futures contracts to offset potential losses during market downturns. In other words, these instruments will provide investors with more sophisticated ways to navigate market volatility.

What you should know

The launch of these futures contracts represents a major step toward building a more sophisticated and globally competitive Nigerian capital market.

Both contracts are set to expire on September 18, 2026, which is expected to drive increased activity in the derivatives segment in the months ahead.

The products introduce leverage, allowing investors to commit only a fraction of the contract value as margin, although this also increases the risk of losses.

The move is part of NGX’s broader strategy to expand product offerings and improve market depth and liquidity.

It follows the introduction of the NGX Commercial Paper Listing platform in February, signaling a continued push toward innovation.

Market watchers believe the new offerings will boost participation in derivatives trading and provide investors with better tools to manage risk and optimize returns.