Nigeria’s cement sector has continued with its strong run, with Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) delivering profit growth in 2025 that significantly outpaced their historical trends.

The NGX has responded accordingly. As of March 18, 2026, BUA Cement is up over 83% year-to-date, Lafarge Africa has gained 68%, while Dangote Cement has posted a more modest 33% return.

But beneath the rally lies a more important question: Which of these stocks is fundamentally strongest, and which one is already priced for perfection?

Based on the financial data across the three companies:

Lafarge Africa offers the strongest fundamentals

BUA Cement carries the highest expectations

Dangote Cement remains the sector’s most stable anchor

That said, the real story only becomes clear when we look at the numbers more closely

Dangote Cement: The giant, steady but no longer surprising

Dangote Cement remains the dominant player, generating over N13 trillion in revenue between 2021 and 2025, growing at an average rate of 33% annually.

That is strong growth. But its recent performance tells a more measured story.

In 2025, revenue rose from N3.58 trillion to N4.31 trillion, up 20.28%.

However, production volumes tell a different story. The company sold 27.47 million tonnes, slightly lower than the 27.71 million tonnes recorded in 2024.

In simple terms, Dangote did not sell more cement; it earned more on each tonne sold. That points to pricing power.

Profit after tax doubled to N1.01 trillion, while earnings per share (EPS); which simply means profit allocated per share rose from N29.74 to N43.82, a 47.34% increase.

Its net profit margin; how much profit it makes from each naira of revenue recovered from 14.1% in 2024 to 23.6% in 2025, second to BUA Cement.

That is a strong performance. But it is also recognizably Dangote: large-scale and steady

In a market chasing excitement, Dangote looks almost old-fashioned; dependable rather than explosive. But that is not a weakness.

It trades at a P/E ratio of 18.48x, meaning investors are paying N18.48 for every N1 of earnings. Its PEG ratio of 0.93; which compares valuation to growth, suggests it is fairly priced relative to its growth.

The company also maintains strong shareholder returns, with a N45 dividend for 2025.

Return on equity (ROE), which measures how well it uses shareholders’ funds, improved from 12.83% to 30.5%, even as its equity multiplier (a measure of leverage) declined from 2.94 to 2.36.

In plain terms:

Dangote is generating more profit without taking on more risks. It is not the fastest-growing stock now, but it is biggest with stability.

BUA Cement: Fast growth, but powered by margins rather than volume

If Dangote is steady, BUA is explosive. BUA Cement grew its revenue from N257 billion in 2021 to N1.18 trillion in 2025, representing a 46% annual growth rate, the fastest among the three.

In 2025 alone, revenue rose by 34.62%, but the real headline was profit. Profit after tax jumped from N73.91 billion to N356.04 billion, a 382% increase.

At first glance, this looks like a company entering a new phase of rapid expansion. But once you look closer, the drivers of that growth become more nuanced.

Production volumes provide the first clue.

In the first nine months of 2025, BUA produced 13.2 million tonnes, up from 10.4 million tonnes in the same period of 2024; a 27% increase. That is strong volume growth, supported by improved operations at its Obu and Lafia plants.

But it still does not fully explain a 382% surge in profit. The answer lies further up the income statement in the relationship between revenue and cost of sales.

While revenue rose sharply, the cost of sales remained largely unchanged at about N575 billion, compared to N576 billion in 2024.

In effect, BUA was generating significantly more revenue without a corresponding increase in production costs. This is where the real shift happened.

Gross profit doubled from N300 billion to N604 billion, pushing gross margins from roughly 34% to over 50%. That expansion then flowed through the income statement, lifting operating profit and ultimately driving the sharp increase in earnings.

In simple terms: BUA’s growth was not just about selling more cement; it was about making far more profit on each tonne sold.

That is reflected in its net profit margin, which rose sharply from 8.4% in 2024 to 30.2% in 2025; the highest among the three.

This kind of margin expansion is powerful. But it is also important to understand what it implies.

Growth driven primarily by margins tends to be more sensitive to changes in cost or pricing conditions than growth driven by sustained increases in volume.

On valuation, BUA tells a very different story from Dangote and Lafarge.

It trades at a P/E ratio of 31.08x, meaning investors are paying N31 for every N1 of earnings, the highest in the group.

While its PEG ratio of 0.76 indicates that the stock is not entirely disconnected from its growth, it is clear that the market is already pricing in a significant portion of BUA’s future performance.

The share price reflects that optimism; up 83% year-to-date, including a 49% surge in just one month. BUA is the market’s favourite now, but it is also the stock with the highest expectations to meet.

Lafarge Africa: The most balanced story and the most overlooked

Lafarge Africa sits in a different position. It is smaller than Dangote and less aggressive than BUA, but its numbers tell a more complete story.

Revenue grew from N230.57 billion in 2021 to N1.07 trillion in 2025, with 53% growth in 2025 alone; the strongest recent performance among the three.

Profit after tax rose from N100.15 billion to N273.12 billion, a 173% increase.

This growth is not driven by a single factor. Margins improved, but so did revenue. Efficiency improved and finance costs declined significantly.

Even without fully disclosed production volumes, projections suggest Lafarge produced around 6.3 million tonnes in 2025, rising toward 6.98 million tonnes in 2026.

This matters because: Lafarge is growing not just by pricing, but by improving how it operates and converts output into profit.

Its net profit margin reached 39.2%, the highest in the group.

Efficiency, measured by asset turnover, stands at 0.88, and is also the highest.

Current ratio: 1.34 (only one above 1, meaning strong liquidity)

Interest coverage: 97x (very low financing risk)

Yet despite all this, Lafarge trades at just 13.35x P/E, the lowest among the three. Its PEG ratio of 0.26 suggests that it is significantly undervalued relative to its growth.

In simple terms: Lafarge is growing fast, operating efficiently, and still trading cheaply.

Final verdict: Three stocks, three different stories

The numbers tell three very different stories.