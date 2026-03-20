The United Kingdom has announced a fresh round of increases to visa and travel authorisation fees, with the new rates set to take effect from April 8, 2026.

The revised charges will impact a broad category of travellers, including tourists, students, skilled workers, and individuals seeking permanent residency or citizenship.

The adjustment reflects a continued upward review of immigration-related costs, with some categories experiencing modest increases and others recording more significant jumps, particularly for long-term stay applications.

What they are saying

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a mandatory requirement for most visa-exempt travellers entering the UK, will see its fee increase to £20. The ETA applies to visitors from regions such as Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

This marks a steady rise since its introduction in 2023, when it was priced at £10. The fee was later revised to £16 and will now double to £20 within just over two years. The authorisation remains valid for two years, offering some cost efficiency for frequent travellers despite the increment.

Short-term visitor visa fees will also increase across multiple durations. A six-month visa will rise from £127 to £135, while the two-year option moves from £475 to £506. Longer-duration visas will see similar adjustments, with the five-year visa increasing from £848 to £903, and the 10-year visa rising from £1,059 to £1,128.

While the increments are relatively moderate on an individual level, they apply broadly to travellers visiting the UK for tourism, business, or family-related purposes.

Work and student visa costs increase

Applicants seeking to work or study in the UK will also face higher charges. The Skilled Worker visa fee for stays of up to three years will increase from £769 to £819, while applications exceeding three years will rise from £1,519 to £1,618.

Similarly, the Student visa fee will increase from £524 to £558. These changes apply to applicants both within and outside the UK.

More pronounced increases are evident in settlement-related applications. The fee for Indefinite Leave to Remain will rise from £1,938 to £2,064, reflecting one of the more substantial adjustments in the latest review.

Citizenship application fees are also set to increase. Naturalisation will move from £1,605 to £1,709, while adult registration remains priced at £1,540.

However, in a notable exception, the cost of child registration will decrease from £1,214 to £1,000, providing some relief for families applying on behalf of minors.

What you should know

In 2023, Nairametrics reported that the government of the United Kingdom had announced an increase in student visa application fees from £127 to £490, an increase of 385%.

Beyond the increase in student visa application fees, the British government also announced an increase in visit visa application fees from £100 to £115.

By January 2025, International students seeking UK study visa were required to show higher amounts of money to cover their living expenses.

For students attending courses in London, the required amount was £1,483 per month, while students studying outside London will need to show £1,136 per month, TravelBiz reports.