Johnvents Foods, the FMCG subsidiary of Johnvents Group, has signed media personality Kiekie, award-winning actor Stan Nze and actress Maryam Booth as brand ambassadors for its newly improved Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate.

The partnership is designed to drive nationwide awareness and encourage product trial, bringing the rich taste of Nigeria’s premium cocoa-based drink into more homes across the country.

The trio were officially unveiled at a signing ceremony held at the company’s Ikoyi, Lagos office, where management and staff welcomed them into the Johnvents Foods family.

As part of their onboarding, the ambassadors were introduced to the brand’s cocoa heritage and product portfolio, which includes Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate, JV Pure Cocoa Powder, Oluji Pure Cocoa Powder, Johnvents chocolate bars, and other cocoa-based products produced by the company.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and Group Managing Director of Johnvents Group, John Alamu, said the ambassadors represent the energy and cultural influence needed to connect the brand with consumers across the country.

“Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate is our flagship product, and we believe these ambassadors will help us share the story of rich Nigerian cocoa with more people,” he said. “Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate is produced with home-grown Nigerian cocoa, with the right amount of milk and sugar, providing instant cocoa-based goodness for families in Nigeria. With such an incredible product, we believe that the influence and authenticity of our ambassadors make them strong partners to drive the instant goodness story.”

Also speaking at the event, the Group Head of Marketing at Johnvents Group, Ilabeshi Gabriel, noted that the collaboration reflects the company’s ambition to build globally competitive brands from Africa.

Dr Tomilola Omotosho, Managing Director of Johnvents FMCG, described the partnership as a deliberate push to connect more Nigerians with the product firsthand.

“This collaboration is focused on awareness and product experience,” she said. “We want more Nigerians to discover the rich cocoa taste of Johnvents 3in1 Chocolate and enjoy the convenience it offers in every cup.”

Kiekie, Stan Nze and Maryam Booth were selected for their strong national appeal and connection with diverse audiences across Nigeria. The ambassadors will help introduce the product to new audiences and encourage more Nigerians to experience the drink.

Reacting to the partnership, Stan Nze said he was drawn to the authenticity of the brand. “This is a proudly world-class Nigerian product made from real Nigerian cocoa. I want people to try it and taste the difference for themselves.”

Kiekie connected the campaign to the everyday moments the product is designed for. “It’s the kind of drink you reach for in the morning or after a long day, when you want something that just feels good. I want people to actually experience that.”

Maryam Booth said learning about the cocoa behind the drink made the collaboration even more meaningful. “I’m excited to be part of a brand that celebrates the richness of Nigerian cocoa and brings it into everyday moments,” she said.

With the ambassadorial campaign, Johnvents Foods aims to encourage more Nigerians to enjoy the rich cocoa taste and convenience of the Johnvents 3in1 chocolate beverage.