Guinea Insurance Plc has opened a N5.8 billion Rights Issue as part of efforts to strengthen its capital base ahead of the July 2026 recapitalisation deadline.

The development was disclosed in a company release dated March 19, 2026, following a signing ceremony held on March 16, 2026.

The capital raise aligns with its application to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which had earlier indicated in a market bulletin that the underwrite was seeking to raise N5.30 billion via a rights issue. The offer is expected to position the company for stronger capital base and operational expansion.

What they are saying

The company outlined the structure of the Rights Issue and reiterated its strategic objectives during the signing ceremony.

The offer consists of 5,295,200,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, priced at N1.10 per share, on the basis of two new shares for every three existing shares held as of January 21, 2026.

“This capital raise represents an important step in repositioning the Company to meet these realities while expanding our capacity to deliver innovative insurance solutions across key sectors of the economy,” said Board Chairman, Mr. Temitope Borishade.

He added that the exercise signals renewed confidence to customers, brokers, and investors that the Company is strategically repositioning to provide enhanced services and unlock stronger shareholder value.

“The additional capital will strengthen Guinea Insurance’s financial stability and regulatory compliance, expand underwriting capacity, support investments in technology and operational efficiency, and enable greater expansion into the underpenetrated retail and SME insurance markets,” said Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ademola Abidogun.

According to Mr. Sam Chidoka of Anchoria Advisory Services Limited, the offer presents an attractive opportunity for investors to gain exposure to a company undergoing strategic transformation and capital strengthening.

The company noted that the initiative reflects broader industry trends where insurers are under pressure to boost capital buffers and improve their financial resilience.

More insights

The Rights Issue is positioned as a strategic initiative beyond regulatory compliance, aimed at strengthening the company’s long-term competitiveness. Management emphasized that the capital injection will enhance operational capacity and market positioning.

The additional funds are expected to significantly improve the company’s underwriting capacity across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The capital will also support investments in technology, driving digital transformation and improving operational efficiency.

Expansion into underserved retail and SME insurance segments remains a key focus area for growth.

The initiative is designed to reinforce financial stability and enable the company to better navigate industry changes.

The company reiterated its commitment to delivering sustainable value, noting that the capital raise is a critical milestone in its transformation journey.

What you should know

Nigeria’s insurance sector is undergoing a major regulatory overhaul driven by the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025. The reforms introduce stricter capital requirements and a risk-based capital framework.

Non-life insurers are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N15 billion, while life insurers must hold at least N10 billion.

Reinsurance companies are mandated to have a minimum capital of N35 billion.

The reforms empower the National Insurance Commission to enforce compliance, including cancelling licences of firms that fail to meet the July 31, 2026, deadline.

Guinea Insurance’s stock closed at N1.33 per share on March 18, 2026, giving it a market valuation of approximately N10.6 billion.

Guinea Insurance’s Rights Issue represents a step toward meeting regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR) and strengthening its market position.