If you’ve ever spent your lunch break on a bank queue, received SMS alerts for bank charges you didn’t expect, or waited days for a new bank account to be activated, you know there’s room for something different in Nigerian banking.

Everybody wants their money to be in their account when they need it. They want to make transfers without losing part of it to fees and save comfortably every month. In short, we all want banking to stay out of our way so we can focus on more important things.

That’s what banking should be, and that’s why over 7 million Nigerians switched to Kuda.

Transparency

Check your account statement from last month. Add up charges like transfer fees, SMS charges, and card maintenance fees. Multiply the total by twelve months.

Those small charges become a lot over time. By the end of the year, you’ve paid thousands of naira in charges without realising it – money that could have covered your data subscription, your transport, or gone into savings.

Kuda gives you 25 free transfers every month to any Nigerian bank. After that, each transfer below ₦1 million costs a fee of just ₦10. So, if you make transfers regularly, you could save thousands in fees every year. No monthly maintenance fees. No minimum balance requirement. No surprise charges.

Because Kuda is a digital bank, you get the full banking experience at a lower cost.

Open an account on your phone

Opening a bank account used to mean spending the most part of a day at the bank, filling forms and waiting. With Kuda, you open an account on your phone in minutes. Download the Kuda app, add your BVN, and you’re done. The app shows you everything clearly. Transfers, savings, bill payments, and airtime are all easy to find.

Save easily

You know about the benefits of putting money away for the future, but you also know that saving money takes discipline. Kuda’s Spend+Save feature takes the hard decision of saving out of your hands. Every time you spend money from your account, Kuda Spend+Save automatically saves a percentage you set. For example, if you set it to save 10% of your spend, it’ll save ₦500 when you spend ₦5,000.

You won’t have to remember to move the money yourself. It’ll just happen.

Borrow money when you need it

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, 70% of Nigerians with bank accounts can’t get loans from their banks. When it comes to loans, traditional banking doesn’t work for most people.

Kuda Overdraft changed that. Based on your credit score, it gives you access to money that you can spend when your account balance is low.

The interest on Overdraft is 0.3% to 0.8% daily on the amount you borrow – no hidden terms that could surprise you later.

Kuda processed over 300 million transactions worth ₦14.3 trillion in Q1 2025. That didn’t happen by accident. People use it because it works.

Get lower fees, automatic savings, and simpler borrowing. Everything in one place.

Download the Kuda app to see why millions of Nigerians moved their banking to Kuda.