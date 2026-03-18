Twining’s Ovaltine is establishing a £24 million manufacturing facility in Lagos, a move expected to create more than 100 direct jobs and boost its export capacity across West Africa.

The development was disclosed in a statement linked to ongoing UK–Nigeria trade engagements, highlighting growing investment flows between both countries.

The planned facility marks Ovaltine’s first manufacturing presence in Africa and is expected to strengthen local production while supporting regional distribution.

What the UK govt said

According to the announcement, the Lagos-based facility will enhance Ovaltine’s ability to meet demand within Nigeria and neighbouring markets, while contributing to job creation and industrial growth.

“Twining’s Ovaltine is launching a £24 million manufacturing facility in Lagos, its first in Africa, creating over 100 direct jobs and boosting the company’s exports across West Africa,” they stated

The UK government noted that British businesses are increasingly expanding into Nigeria, driven by growing trade ties and market opportunities.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the partnership between the two countries is delivering tangible economic benefits.

“The UK and Nigeria share a belief in the power of enterprise, innovation and education to transform lives, and today’s commitments show exactly that.

“With Nigerian firms creating jobs across the UK and British businesses expanding into one of the world’s fastest growing markets, our partnership is strengthening both economies and delivering real benefits for people in both countries.”

Officials added that such investments align with the UK’s strategy to deepen trade relationships and support business expansion into high-growth markets like Nigeria.

More insights

Alongside Ovaltine’s investment, fintech company Wise is set to secure its first Nigerian licence, enabling it to expand into the country’s remittance market.

The UK government disclosed that it would announce other initiatives to deepen bilateral engagement with Nigeria.

The SCALE Creative Entrepreneur Award Programme, developed by the British Council and supported by the UK Department for Business and Trade, aims to support young Nigerian and UK creatives to expand internationally.

The UK Advertising Exports Group is also set to launch a strategic partnership with Nigeria’s advertising sector, including a UK-Nigeria Advertising Summit and a talent exchange programme.

In the cultural space, the British Council and Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy will deliver a UK/Nigeria Season of Culture in 2028, alongside a Creative Industries Roundtable at Lancaster House involving industry leaders from both countries.

In addition, the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority has partnered with Asset Green Ltd on a large-scale dairy project aimed at strengthening local production and reducing imports.

Education partnerships are also expanding, with institutions such as the University of Birmingham and the University of Lagos collaborating on programmes in Applied AI and Global Surgery, while the London School of Economics has launched a data science partnership with Nile University.

Other developments include the planned launch of Wellington College International Lagos in 2027 and a partnership between EStars and the Lagos State Government to deliver digital learning programmes to millions of students.

What you should know

Last year, through its Manufacturing Africa programme, the UK government partnered with TLG Capital to launch a $200 million fund for scaling Nigerian manufacturing businesses and unlocking new industrial capacity.

Through this partnership, Nigerian firms are being supported to access funding, improve operations, and scale production.

One of the early beneficiaries, Terra Aqua, an aluminium recycling company based in Ogun State, is seeking $7.5 million in financing, a move expected to create 200 direct and over 750 indirect jobs.

The UK is also investing in Nigeria’s agricultural sector through British International Investment (BII).

It has committed $7.5 million to agritech firm Babban Gona to support up to 140,000 smallholder farmers by 2029.