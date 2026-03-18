Microsoft is reportedly considering legal action against OpenAI and Amazon over a $50 billion agreement that could undermine its exclusive cloud arrangement with the ChatGPT maker.

This is according to a Financial Times report citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the dispute stems from a series of agreements signed last month between OpenAI and Amazon, including a deal designating Amazon Web Services as the exclusive third-party cloud provider for Frontier, OpenAI’s enterprise platform designed for building and deploying AI agents.

What the report is saying

FT noted that at the centre of the disagreement is whether OpenAI can offer Frontier via AWS without breaching its long-standing partnership with Microsoft, which requires that OpenAI’s models be accessed through Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft executives are said to believe the arrangement contradicts the intent, if not the explicit terms, of their agreement with OpenAI.

Sources indicate that discussions are ongoing to resolve the issue amicably before the official launch of Frontier.

A person familiar with Microsoft’s position was quoted as saying the company is prepared to take legal action if the agreement is violated, underscoring the high stakes involved in the evolving AI cloud ecosystem.

Get up to speed

Microsoft has been a key backer of OpenAI, investing $1 billion in 2019 and a further $10 billion in early 2023, helping to cement a deep integration between OpenAI’s models and Microsoft’s products and cloud services.

However, a revised, non-binding agreement signed in 2024 opened the door for OpenAI to explore partnerships with other major technology players, including Amazon, Nvidia and SoftBank.

Despite these expanded partnerships, both Microsoft and OpenAI have maintained that Azure remains the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI’s core models, with Microsoft retaining exclusive licensing rights to key intellectual property.

While Microsoft has reiterated its support for OpenAI’s broader ecosystem partnerships, it also emphasised that Frontier would continue to be hosted on Azure, suggesting limits to how far OpenAI can extend its collaboration with AWS.

What you should know

While a fresh legal battle is now coming from its core partner, OpenAI is facing another case bothering on its partnership with Microsoft.

In January this year, court fillings revealed that Elon Musk is demanding between $79 billion and $134 billion in damages from OpenAI Inc. and Microsoft, claiming the artificial intelligence firm defrauded him by abandoning its nonprofit mission.

A US federal judge had earlier decided to allow the case proceed to a jury trial in late April in Oakland, California.

The dispute centres on OpenAI’s restructuring, its partnership with Microsoft, and Musk’s early role as a co-founder and benefactor.

Musk’s legal team argues that the generative AI company’s current valuation, estimated at $500 billion, reflects wrongful gains derived from a shift away from the nonprofit principles under which it was founded in 2015.