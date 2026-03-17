The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has advocated financial freedom among citizens.

The minister spoke during the opening of the Nairametrics financial literacy forum tagged “The Money Fair,” held in Lagos on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

The event brought together financial literacy experts, youths, and key stakeholders in the corporate sector, among others.

What the minister is saying

Edun, who spoke virtually from the United Kingdom, congratulated Nairametrics for the initiative.

He described the initiative as timely, noting that it opens the minds of citizens to financial literacy.

“I do want to take this opportunity to congratulate Nairametrics, a household name in finance and publishing in financial media, and part of Nigeria’s financial landscape, on the launch of this timely initiative.

“True financial freedom is key; it is not just about making a living but about keeping it, growing it, and sustaining it.

“I hope and believe this comes through at this fair on this important occasion. I wish the team and all participants great success,” the minister said.

More insights

Stakeholders at the event emphasised the importance of financial literacy in navigating Nigeria’s evolving economic landscape.

They noted that access to accurate information remains critical for investors seeking to build wealth and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

The CEO of Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited, Ugodre Obichukwu, said the “Money Fair 1.0” initiative was created to bridge the knowledge gap in wealth creation and empower individuals with actionable financial insights.

He highlighted current economic realities, including rising prices, exchange rate volatility, and global geopolitical tensions, as factors making financial education more urgent.

The Chairman of FCMB Group Plc, Bolaji Balogun, stressed that innovation and entrepreneurship are essential for economic growth and poverty reduction, citing leading industrialists and companies driving job creation.

About The Money Fair: WISE 1.0

The Nairametrics Money Fair is designed as Nigeria’s foremost investment marketplace, connecting individuals with financial institutions and regulated investment opportunities.

The two-day event, which began on Tuesday, features an exhibition marketplace with over 36 booths representing banks, asset managers, pension administrators, insurance companies, and fintech platforms.

The event is structured around the WISE framework, which promotes Wealth creation, Investment education, Savings culture, and Endowment planning. The framework guides discussions on financial literacy, investment strategy, and long-term wealth management.

The Money Fair brings together retail investors, young professionals, high-net-worth individuals, regulators, and financial service providers within a single investment marketplace.

More than 1,000 attendees are participating, including retail investors, professionals, policymakers, and financial market stakeholders.

The event also explores the 2026 macro theme: “Investment Outlook 2026: Navigating interest rates, FX trends, insecurity, elections, and global shifts.”