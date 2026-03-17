The Nigerian consumer goods sector posted impressive sales in 2025, with the top 10 companies generating a combined N7.07 trillion in revenue.
This represented N1.56 trillion, or 28%, growth over 2024’s N5.51 trillion, signalling strong product demand across the market.
The 2025 revenue accounted for 98% of the total N7.2 trillion reported by all 14 companies tracked by the NGX Consumer Goods Index.
Efficient operations and lower foreign exchange losses enabled these companies to convert robust revenue into meaningful profitability at the bottom line.
Hence, the top 10 companies recorded a cumulative pre-tax profit of N1.007 trillion, rebounding from a N702.59 billion loss in 2024.
The strong performance likely fueled bullish sentiment, as the NGX Consumer Goods Index surged 129.6%, reflecting growing investor confidence over the period.
For this analysis, consumer goods companies are ranked by their 12-month revenue ending in any month in 2025, reflecting one full financial year. Here’s the list:
Vitafoam ranked 10th, reporting N111.37 billion in audited revenue for the year ended September 30, 2025, driven by foam sales of N109.8 billion, with furniture sales making up the remainder.
Most revenue came from domestic sales of N106.4 billion (95.6%), while international markets accounted for the rest, reflecting strong local demand.
Rising cost of sales, up 34.56% to N70.4 billion, left gross profit at N40.9 billion and operating profit at N27.2 billion after expenses.
Lower finance costs of N5.8 billion helped deliver profit before tax of N21.4 billion, representing a staggering 1,775% increase from 2024.
Total assets rose 25% to N65.2 billion, with inventories at N28.7 billion; retained earnings spiked 83.8% to N25.8 billion, while shares delivered a 300% return in 2025.
Leave a Reply