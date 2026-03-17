The Nigerian consumer goods sector posted impressive sales in 2025, with the top 10 companies generating a combined N7.07 trillion in revenue.

This represented N1.56 trillion, or 28%, growth over 2024’s N5.51 trillion, signalling strong product demand across the market.

The 2025 revenue accounted for 98% of the total N7.2 trillion reported by all 14 companies tracked by the NGX Consumer Goods Index.

Efficient operations and lower foreign exchange losses enabled these companies to convert robust revenue into meaningful profitability at the bottom line.

Hence, the top 10 companies recorded a cumulative pre-tax profit of N1.007 trillion, rebounding from a N702.59 billion loss in 2024.

The strong performance likely fueled bullish sentiment, as the NGX Consumer Goods Index surged 129.6%, reflecting growing investor confidence over the period.

For this analysis, consumer goods companies are ranked by their 12-month revenue ending in any month in 2025, reflecting one full financial year. Here’s the list: