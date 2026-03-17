Intra-Africa air travel is set to grow fastest globally, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The projection comes from IATA’s Long-Term Demand Projections (LTDP) report, released on Tuesday, March 17.

The report notes that intra-Africa routes are expected to outpace all other regional markets over the coming decades.

What IATA is saying

IATA’s LTDP report highlighted that projected air travel growth will be concentrated in emerging markets, particularly in Africa and Asia-Pacific. Growth will vary across regions due to differences in demographics, market maturity, economic development, and connectivity potential.

“The pace of growth will be uneven across regions, reflecting differences in demographics, market maturity, economic development, and connectivity potential.”

“The LTDP identifies the fastest‑growing markets as intra‑Africa (4.9%), Africa–Asia‑Pacific (4.5%), Asia‑Pacific–Middle East (3.9%), intra‑Asia‑Pacific (3.9%), and Africa–North America (3.8%), highlighting the importance of investment in aviation infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in developing regions.”

The report emphasized that investment in airports, airline capacity, policies promoting market access, safety, and clean energy adoption are critical to supporting Africa’s projected air travel expansion.

Global aviation outlook and long-term trends

Globally, air passenger demand is expected to more than double by 2050, reaching 20.8 trillion revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) under the mid-range scenario. Alternative high and low growth scenarios project 21.9 trillion RPKs and 19.5 trillion RPKs, respectively.

The report noted that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a permanent structural shift in aviation demand, creating a persistent gap from pre-pandemic GDP-aligned trends.

Historical analysis shows global CAGR slowing from 6.1% (1972–1998) to 4.5% (1998–2024), with projections for 2024–2050 at 3.1%.

Even as global growth slows, Africa’s intra-continental segment is poised to outpace all others, reflecting the continent’s emerging market potential.

More insights

IATA’s January 2026 global passenger demand report shows African airlines are leading in international growth.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) for African carriers rose 11.7% year-on-year.

Capacity, measured as available seat kilometers (ASK), increased 10.1%, while load factor reached 77.4%, up 1.1 percentage points from January 2025.

Passenger traffic in December 2025 rose 10.3%, marking one of the region’s best monthly performances in recent history.

These figures indicate strong and consistent growth momentum for African airlines, underpinned by rising demand for both regional and international travel.

What you should know

The Africa–Asia air cargo trade lane recorded the fastest growth globally in January 2026, surging 41.6% compared to January 2025, according to IATA.

Global air cargo demand grew 5.6%, with international flights up 7.2%.

African carriers posted the strongest regional performance in January 2026, with demand up 18.2% and capacity rising 6.5%.

African airlines also led in December 2025, with year-on-year cargo demand increasing 10.1%, the highest among all regions.

Despite the rapid growth, the Africa–Asia lane remains a small share of the global market, representing just 1.3% of total air cargo.