Gold prices have slipped while Bitcoin climbs, with early market signals pointing to a potential rotation of capital from the traditional safe-haven asset into the leading cryptocurrency.

According to crypto analyst Ali Charts, whales accumulated 40,000 Bitcoin — worth approximately $2.92 billion — over the past week, while fellow analyst Crypto Patel publicly stated that money rotation into BTC has already begun.

The development comes as Bitcoin records renewed upward momentum in mid-March, drawing both renewed investor interest and fresh caution from technical analysts.

What they are saying

Gold has retreated nearly 5.5% from its early March peak of $5,322 per ounce to $5,029 on March 17, while Bitcoin rose from $65,981 a month ago to approximately $73,969 on the same day.

The widening gap between the two assets has drawn pointed commentary from several crypto analysts on X.

Crypto Patel posted on X: “Gold Dumping While Bitcoin Pumps? Yeah, The Money Rotation Into $BTC Just Started. This Is The Moment We’ve Been Waiting For.”

On-chain analyst Ali Charts separately reported that Bitcoin whales accumulated 40,000 BTC — roughly $2.92 billion — within a single week, based on on-chain tracking data.

Bitcoin has gained over $4,500 in just eight days, rising from $69,391 on March 9 to $73,969 by March 17.

Analysts say the concurrent moves warrant attention as they may herald a broader shift of funds into digital assets.

Backstory

In the first days of March, the price of gold was close to 5,400 dollars an ounce, and the increase was stopped by the sellers in an area of short-term resistance, around 5,378 dollars.

From that moment, the metal began to lose positions and reached the area of 4,970 dollars, which is a $430 drop, or 7.96%, as an increase in risk appetite was registered in other segments of the market.

Daily gold data affirm that prices hit the 5,378-dollar area in early March, unable to exceed that level, and initially fell back to confirm a near-term pullback rather than a brief dip.

Bitcoin, in contrast, began March in the vicinity of 64,000 dollars and rallied to around 76,000 dollars on the month. Over a month bitcoin added some 18.75%, or roughly 12,000 dollars.

Two assets, one month, polar opposite directions — it’s the backdrop to every rotation conversation going on in markets right now.

What you should know

The information supporting the recent Bitcoin rise is more than just talk on social media; institutional money is moving, and the technicals mostly support it, too. Bitcoin spot ETFs, for example, saw $201.62M in net cash flows on March 16, just one day, marking the sixth consecutive day of flows into the category, according to Sosovalue.

Leading all issuers on March 16 was BlackRock, raking in $139.40 million all by itself while Fidelity added another $64.53 million on the day.

According to Bitget, Out of the 25 monitored technical indicators on March 17, 14 indicated a buy, 7 indicated a sell, and 4 indicated a sell, with moving averages of 10 buyers to 4 sellers, and only IBL being neutral.

Even oscillators show zero sell signals, with 6, including RSI (14), indicating a neutral reading and 4 indications of buying, where ADX (14) indicates bullish momentum.

Despite this, Ted Pillows issued a blunt warning with an X: “$BTC has formed another bear flag. And moonboys are getting excited again. We know how this usually ends.”

Inflows from institutions and positive technical indicators indicate the way forward. However, an experienced analyst is monitoring a pattern that has surprised traders in the past.