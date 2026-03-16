The United States Secret Service has opened applications for individuals seeking to join its Uniformed Division, offering a recruitment incentive of up to $75,000 for new officers.

This was disclosed in a recruitment announcement shared on the agency’s official X page,

According to the agency, candidates must be U.S. citizens aged between 20 and 40, possess a valid driver’s licence, pass background and medical checks, and qualify for a Top Secret security clearance

The recruitment applies to candidates who have acquired citizenship by birth in the United States, through U.S. citizen parents, or through the naturalization process.

What they are saying

According to the recruitment guidelines, officers in the Secret Service Uniformed Division are responsible for protecting key government facilities and locations secured for Secret Service protectees.

Their duties include safeguarding the White House complex, the Vice President’s residence at the United States Naval Observatory, the United States Department of the Treasury Building and foreign diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C.

Officers may also support protective missions for the President, Vice President and visiting foreign leaders, while serving in specialised units such as Counter Sniper teams, Emergency Response teams and K-9 units.

Successful applicants will also undergo a two-phase selection process, including entrance examinations, interviews, background investigations and physical fitness tests.

A $75,000 in incentives will be paid to new officers joining its Uniformed Division in instalments over four years, with payments tied to completion of training and continued service with the agency.

More insights

Selected candidates must complete 13 weeks of training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC), followed by 18 weeks of specialised training at the James J. Rowley Training Center in Maryland.

Applicants must also have a high school diploma or equivalent, be in excellent physical and medical condition, and pass the agency’s Applicant Physical Abilities Test, which measures strength, endurance and overall fitness.

New recruits will earn annual salaries ranging from $77,987 to $134,165, depending on experience and career progression. For more details, and to apply click here.

What you should know

The Secret Service Uniformed Division provides security for critical U.S. government facilities and supports the agency’s broader mission of protecting national leaders and visiting dignitaries.

Applicants are also required to submit supporting documents such as detailed resume outlining work experience, a high school diploma or certificate of equivalency, and other supporting records depending on the applicant’s background.

Earlier this year, the United States Army also opened applications for multiple enlistment and officer pathways for individuals seeking to serve as Soldiers or commissioned Officers.