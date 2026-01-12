The United States Army has opened applications for multiple pathways for individuals seeking to enlist as Soldiers or become commissioned Officers.

This is according to a post on the United States Army official X page.

The recruitment update applies to both U.S. citizens and permanent residents with a valid Green Card who meet age, education, medical, and physical requirements.

What they are saying

According to the recruitment guidelines, the requirements to join the U.S. Army vary depending on whether an individual chooses to serve as an enlisted Soldier or as a commissioned Officer.

For enlisted Soldiers, who perform essential day-to-day operations and support the success of their unit’s mission, candidates must be between 17 and 34 years old, be medically and physically fit, and be either a U.S. citizen or a permanent resident with a valid Green Card.

They must also have a high school diploma or equivalent and achieve the minimum score on the Army’s entrance test.

For those seeking to serve as Army Officers who lead missions, make critical decisions, and ensure the safety of Soldiers under their command, applicants must be at least 17 years old but under 31 in the year they are commissioned, or under 27 if commissioning through the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Officer candidates must be medically and physically fit, be U.S. citizens by commissioning, hold a college degree before commissioning, and complete a background check and security clearance process.

The five-step enlistment process :

Enlisted personnel carry out day-to-day operations and contribute directly to mission success across more than 200 available career fields.

Speaking with a recruiter

Taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery entrance test

Completing a physical examination at a Military Entrance Processing Station

Selecting a career field based on test scores and interests

Signing a contract and preparing for Basic Training

Commissioned Officers are responsible for leadership, decision-making, and the safety of Soldiers under their command.

The Officer pathways include:

Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC)

U.S. Military Academy at West Point

Officer Candidate School

Direct Commission for professionals in fields such as medicine and law

“If you choose Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) or the U.S. Military Academy (USMA), you’ll become an Officer after completing four years of college. If you’re going through Officer Candidate School (OCS) or direct commission, the time it will take to join will depend on when you finish your four-year degree and complete specific courses and certifications related to your branch,” they stated.

More insights

The Army highlighted several benefits aimed at reducing the cost of schooling and professional training for recruits and serving personnel.

These benefits include Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarships that help cover tuition and school supplies, as well as the GI Bill, which supports college, graduate school, training programmes, and professional certifications for Soldiers who have served for at least three years.