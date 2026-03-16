Capital will be deployed in Starsight’s existing West African operations to support growth, strengthen operations and scale energy solutions for commercial and industrial users.

Majority of the funds will assist in improving power security in Nigeria, where the unstable grid and reliance on diesel self-generation remain key characteristics of the energy sector.

The collaboration demonstrates BII’s confidence in Starsight’s long-term commitment to delivering reliable, affordable and sustainable power across the region.

Starsight Energy Africa Group, a leading provider of clean energy solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers across Sub-Saharan Africa, has secured USD15 million mezzanine debt funding from British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor.

The funding will drive clean energy growth in Starsight’s existing West African operations, with Nigeria earmarked to receive the majority of the funding. It will finance a substantial growth pipeline of renewable solar energy projects whilst also ensuring best-in-class service is maintained to existing clients including asset replacement.

The deployment of the funding within Starsight fits well with BII’s strategic objectives to support productive, sustainable and inclusive development. The collaboration between Starsight and BII also underscores a shared commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure, supporting private sector growth, and driving measurable climate impact across West Africa.

It has been estimated that up to 40GW of electricity in Nigeria is generated from diesel and petrol generators and Starsight’s funding round with BII is an important stride toward filling this vacuum with clean renewable energy for the C&I sector, says Paul van Zijl, Group CEO at Starsight.

“Partnering with BII marks a significant milestone for the Starsight Energy Africa Group. This funding strengthens our ability to scale more rapidly in Nigeria and Ghana, delivering reliable, clean energy solutions that support economic growth and improve energy resilience for our clients,” says Van Zijl.

“BII’s mission is to support sustainable socio-economic development in emerging markets. Their decision to partner with us is an endorsement of the role we play in increasing energy access within these markets, delivering affordable, low-carbon solutions while simultaneously uplifting the communities in which we operate,” adds Van Zijl.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter said: “The UK remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s transition to clean, reliable, and affordable energy. This investment by BII reflects that commitment in action. By expanding access to dependable renewable power for businesses across Nigeria, it will help unlock growth, strengthen energy resilience, and reduce dependence on costly and polluting diesel and petrol self-generation. It represents a practical step toward a greener, more sustainable future for both our countries.”

Benson Adenuga, West Africa Regional Director and Head of Office, Nigeria, at BII, says: “Nigeria’s businesses need dependable and affordable power to grow. We identified Starsight’s strong track record, combined with its clean energy model, as a strong fit with BII’s mandate. Starsight’s commercial and industrial solar solutions directly address this challenge by reducing dependence on refined petroleum products and improving reliability. By backing scalable distributed renewable platforms like Starsight, BII is supporting clean energy expansion in West Africa and demonstrating confidence in the region’s potential for sustainable, inclusive growth.”

Michael Chuchu, Group Commercial Director at Starsight, says that the BII funding will unlock new capacity in countries where energy stability has historically been a barrier to growth.

“Nigeria remains our second-largest market and a core focus area for expansion. For our West African customers, this investment tangibly proves that Starsight is here to support their operations and provide energy certainty through environmentally responsible solutions.

“With BII’s support, we’re set to pursue the next chapter of our growth journey,” Chuchu concludes.