Nigeria imported petrol worth N84.69 billion from Togo in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to newly released foreign trade statistics.

Data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that petroleum products accounted for the bulk of Nigeria’s imports from the West African country during the period.

The figures highlight Nigeria’s continued reliance on imported fuel to meet domestic demand despite ongoing efforts to expand local refining capacity.

What the data is saying

Nigeria’s petrol imports from Togo accounted for the overwhelming share of goods purchased from the country in the final quarter of 2025.

According to the NBS foreign trade report, Nigeria’s total imports from Togo stood at N88.91 billion during the quarter.

Petrol imports from Togo were valued at N84.69 billion.

The data indicates that Togo is Nigeria’s largest African source of petrol imports during the period under review.

Other items imported from the country included hides and skins, crude soybean oil, and postage-related materials.

These non-petroleum goods accounted for only a small portion of the overall import value.

The data indicates that petroleum products remain the dominant component of Nigeria’s trade with Togo.

More Insights

Further breakdown of the fourth-quarter trade data shows that Nigeria sourced petrol from several countries during the period, reflecting the scale of its fuel import dependence.

Imports from Brazil were valued at N221.15 billion within the same quarter.

The Netherlands emerged as one of Nigeria’s largest petrol suppliers, with imports valued at N1.22 trillion.

Nigeria imported petrol worth a total of N3.54 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone.

The figure demonstrates petrol’s position as one of Nigeria’s most significant import commodities.

The scale of petrol imports highlights the country’s continued reliance on foreign refined products to sustain domestic fuel supply.

Get up to speed

Nigeria’s heavy spending on imported petrol has long been linked to the country’s limited domestic refining capacity.

Despite being Africa’s largest crude oil producer, Nigeria has historically depended on imported refined petroleum products due to operational challenges at its state-owned refineries.

Large volumes of foreign exchange are spent annually on fuel imports.

This sustained demand for foreign refined products continues to weigh on Nigeria’s trade balance.

As a result, petrol remains one of the largest drivers of Nigeria’s import expenditure.

What you should know

Nigeria’s domestic fuel supply could see improvements as new refining capacity begins to come online.

Earlier in January 2026, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery delivered an average of 40.1 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) per day into the domestic market.

The refinery has stated its ambition to refine 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day at full capacity.

It has also signed an offtake agreement with 12 major and independent oil marketers.

The agreement is expected to support the distribution of between 60 million and 65 million litres of petrol daily across the country.