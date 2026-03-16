First Fiduciary Ltd. (FFL) is today celebrating its 5th year in business.

Established on March 15, 2021, the Company has steadily strengthened its position as a leading Fiduciary and Corporate Governance Advisory Company, delivering integrated solutions across its core practice areas:

Corporate Governance & Company Secretarial Services; Trust, Fiduciary & Nominee Services; and Private Wealth, Estate & Succession Planning.

The Company also provides specialized services such as Board Evaluation and Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) advisory, supporting corporate and private clients across Nigeria and beyond in preserving wealth, strengthening governance structures, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The Company’s 5th year celebration is further marked by the elevation of Frances Nwakobi-Onuigbo to the position of Partner. Frances is a Legal Practitioner with nearly fifteen years of professional experience in providing legal, secretarial, and regulatory compliance services across diverse sectors within the corporate ecosystem. She currently leads the Professional Services Delivery function of First Fiduciary Limited (FFL), overseeing its Trust, Estate Planning (including Islamic Estate Planning), and Specialized Services functions. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) and a Master of Laws (LL.M) from the University of Lagos. As Partner, she will continue to provide strategic leadership to the Professional Services Delivery function, further strengthening FFL’s capabilities in Trust administration, Estate Planning, and Specialized Services.

Speaking on the Company’s 5th anniversary and the announcement of the new Partner, Mr. Oyeyemi Oke, Managing Director of the Company, stated, “Five years in business is a notable milestone. It reflects resilience, strategic foresight, disciplined execution, and the enduring confidence reposed in the Company by its clients and stakeholders. The growth achieved within this relatively short period is highly commendable and stands as a testament to the strength of our leadership and the unwavering commitment of our team. The expansion of our Partnership further underscores our deliberate approach to strengthening the Firm from within. Recognizing outstanding contribution at the highest level reflects institutional maturity, thoughtful continuity planning, and a clear commitment to shared leadership and sustainable growth. We are confident that this next phase will position the Company to chart even greater territories and unlock new opportunities for impact and expansion.

First Fiduciary Ltd. is headquartered in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, Nigeria with another operational office in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.