Togo has expressed interest in increasing electricity imports from Nigeria through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company as it seeks to meet rising domestic power demand.

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Jennifer Adighije, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday after hosting officials from Togo’s national electricity utility for discussions on expanding existing power supply cooperation.

The visiting delegation from Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo was led by its Director General, Débo K’mba Barandao, who said the country currently purchases about 75 megawatt hours of electricity from the Nigerian company under a bilateral power supply arrangement.

What they are saying

According to Barandao, the imported electricity has played a crucial role in sustaining a stable power supply and supporting economic activities across Togo.

He noted that electricity imports from Nigeria have helped maintain reliable and affordable power for households, businesses and public institutions, while also strengthening the stability of Togo’s national grid.

Barandao explained that electricity demand in Togo has increased significantly as more consumers join the national grid, particularly within the industrial and commercial sectors.

He also linked the surge in demand to government efforts aimed at expanding electricity access nationwide.

“In view of this development, C.E.E.T is strongly interested in increasing the volume of electricity it off takes from NDPHC,” he said.

He added that additional power supply from Nigeria would support Togo’s expansion plans and ensure stable electricity for newly connected consumers across the country.

Responding to the request, Adighije reaffirmed NDPHC’s willingness to deepen energy cooperation and continue supplying electricity to neighbouring countries across West Africa.

She noted that the company operates several power plants under the National Integrated Power Project, which provide the capacity to support increased electricity exports within the region.

According to her, the collaboration aligns with broader regional initiatives under the Economic Community of West African States aimed at strengthening electricity trade among member states.

Adighije stressed that any expansion of electricity exports would require bankable and sustainable commercial agreements between the parties.

She explained that credible financial guarantees and structured payment mechanisms are essential to reduce the risks associated with cross border electricity trade.

Get up to speed

Despite domestic instability, Nigeria exports electricity primarily to fulfil long-term regional treaty obligations, earn foreign exchange, and maintain water flow from the Niger River into major dams, as explained by officials.

In January this year, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) disclosed that Togo, Niger, and Benin were owing Nigeria $17.8 million (an equivalent of over N25 billion) for electricity supplied under bilateral arrangements.

According to NERC’s Third Quarter 2025 report, the three international customers were invoiced a total of $18.69 million by the Market Operator for electricity supplied during the period.

The regulator said that they, however, remitted only $7.125 million, leaving an outstanding balance of $11.56 million.

The international bilateral customers had paid $7.84 million from the legacy invoices of $14.07 million, leaving a balance of $6.23 million. This leaves the total debt incurred from the previous quarter and that of the third quarter of 2025 at $17.6 million.

What you should know

Nigeria has continued to struggle with power, with the National Grid suffering multiple collapses every year.

In the January 2026 Operational Performance Factsheet released in February, NERC revealed that Nigeria’s electricity grid struggled with low generation availability and unstable system frequency in the month, demonstrating persistent operational weaknesses in the power sector.

The report highlights a sharp mismatch between installed capacity and usable power, alongside grid stability concerns that continue to threaten reliable electricity supply.