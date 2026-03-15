The Lagos State Government has directed building owners, facility managers, and developers to register and obtain safety certification for all elevators in their buildings by March 31, 2026.

The announcement was made by Lanre Mojola, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Safety Commission, in a statement on the official Facebook page of the state government on Saturday.

The government noted that the directive is aimed at strengthening safety standards and reducing accidents linked to poorly maintained lifts in Lagos’ growing number of multi-storey buildings.

What they are saying

Mojola said the measure seeks to prevent avoidable accidents in Lagos’ expanding high-rise environment, emphasizing that all elevators and other vertical transportation equipment will no longer be tolerated. Property owners have until March 31, 2026, to comply, with enforcement actions slated to begin after the deadline.

Enforcement could include shutting down elevators and sealing premises found to be operating unregistered or uncertified equipment.

“In a decisive move to eradicate avoidable accidents in the state’s rapidly expanding high-rise landscape, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, announced on Friday that the state will no longer tolerate the operation of uncertified lifts.

“He said building owners have been given until March 31, 2026, to ensure full compliance or face aggressive enforcement actions, including the immediate shutdown and sealing of non-compliant premises,” the statement read in part.

Mojola stressed that public safety remains a top priority and that elevators are crucial to urban infrastructure, requiring proper maintenance to prevent mechanical failures.

How to register elevators

To facilitate compliance, the Safety Commission has launched a dedicated online portal, www.lasgsafetyreg.com, for digital registration of all vertical transportation equipment.

The platform ensures new elevators in government and private buildings are inspected before use, while existing systems undergo periodic safety audits to identify potential risks.

Residents and office workers are encouraged to report faulty or unregistered elevators via the commission’s safety hotlines, 08033252687 and 08060918759.

Public participation is considered key to strengthening enforcement of safety standards across the state.

The digital platform is part of Lagos’ broader push to align vertical transportation with safety regulations amid rapid urban expansion.

Why this matters

Lagos has seen a surge in multi-storey developments, including apartment blocks, office towers, hotels, hospitals, and shopping complexes.

Elevators are essential for moving residents, workers, and visitors across multiple floors daily.

Several ongoing construction projects will further increase the demand for vertical transportation.

Stricter registration, certification, and inspection measures are necessary to ensure elevators are safe, particularly in a city where past lift incidents have caused injuries and fatalities.

Authorities emphasize that compliance is critical to safeguarding lives and maintaining operational standards in the city’s growing high-rise environment.

What you should know

Elevator incidents in Lagos have underscored the urgency of this directive.

In March 2026, residents of a residential apartment in Banana Island were trapped in a lift for over an hour. They went live on social media, broadcasting their situation as it happened.

The video quickly drew widespread attention, which ultimately led to their rescue by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). Footage showed occupants visibly distressed and pleading for help.

In August 2023, a mechanical failure at the doctors’ quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, led to the death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso, a medical officer undergoing housemanship.

The elevator reportedly fell from the 10th floor. She was rushed to the hospital’s emergency ward for treatment but eventually died. Staff reported that the elevator had malfunctioned several times before, and previous complaints to management had not been addressed.

These events highlight the critical need for mandatory registration, certification, and regular maintenance of all vertical transportation systems across Lagos to safeguard lives in the city’s rapidly growing high-rise environment.