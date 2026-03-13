At a time when Africa’s digital economy is expanding at unprecedented speed, collaboration is increasingly emerging as the driving force behind sustainable growth.

It was against this backdrop that Verve International convened key players across the payments value chain for the 2026 edition of Verve Biz Unwind, an ecosystem gathering designed to strengthen partnerships and spark forward-looking conversations about the future of digital payments in Africa.

Held at the prestigious Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, the event brought together representatives from the Banks, fintech innovators, merchants, payment processors, and other ecosystem stakeholders. More than a networking opportunity, Verve Biz Unwind served as a strategic platform for industry leaders to reflect on the evolving payments landscape, share insights, and explore new pathways for collaboration.

A key highlight of the event was the official unveiling of Verve Tokenization, a next-generation security solution designed to enhance transaction integrity and support the continued growth of digital commerce. Tokenization works by replacing sensitive cardholder data with secure, device-bound digital tokens, rather than transmitting actual card details during transactions. A unique cryptogram is generated for each payment interaction and this approach significantly reduces the risk of data exposure while maintaining the speed and convenience consumers expect from modern payment experiences.

Beyond its security advantages, Verve Tokenization is designed to enable seamless interoperability across multiple digital environments. Whether payments occur through mobile wallets, banking applications, e-commerce platforms, or contactless terminals, a single Verve card can operate securely across all these channels. This capability not only strengthens the customer experience but also creates new opportunities for partners to scale digital payment solutions with confidence.

Trends shaping Africa’s rapidly evolving payments ecosystem were also discussed, which includes the Contactless payments which are fast becoming the mainstream for payments across the continent. Discussions also highlighted the importance of building infrastructure that not only supports scale, but also strengthens trust across the ecosystem. In a market where trust is a critical currency, innovations like Tokenization and Contactless payments play an important role in supporting the resilience and reliability of Africa’s expanding payments ecosystem.

Africa’s digital economy is no longer simply an emerging narrative; it is an accelerating reality. Consumer expectations continue to evolve towards faster, safer, and more intuitive payment experiences. Verve continues to work closely with partners across the ecosystem to support this transformation. The focus goes beyond enabling transactions; it is about building the infrastructure that powers trust, scale, and innovation across Africa’s digital economy.

As the conversations at Verve Biz Unwind 2026 made clear, the future of payments in Africa will not be defined by isolated breakthroughs, but by shared vision and coordinated action across the ecosystem.