Nigeria’s top trade gateways handled most of the country’s imports and exports in Q4 2025, highlighting the dominance of major seaports and airport cargo terminals.

Total trade carried out through the top ten seaports and airports was N35.01 trillion, which is 96.68%, while the rest, mostly land borders and an industrial hub, accounted for goods worth 64.31 billion, which is 0.18%.

Total trade in Q4 2025 totaled N35.08 trillion, given that exports were N18.94 trillion while imports were N16.14 trillion. “Other minor ports and trade posts that are not individually listed in the report account for the remaining share.

Apapa alone accounted for over 62% of exports among the top trade gateways, highlighting Nigeria’s heavy reliance on a single maritime hub.

Below is a breakdown of each of the top 10 terminals, highlighting their export performance, import volumes, and total trade value.