Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have raised concerns over rising transport fares following the recent increase in the pump price of petrol across the country.

Nairametrics observes that petrol, which was previously sold between N835 and N875 per litre in the FCT, is now being sold between N1,200 and N1,350, triggering immediate adjustments in transport fares by commercial vehicle operators.

Commuters say the sudden increase in fares could worsen the already high cost of living in Abuja, as transportation costs often affect the prices of other goods and services.

What they are saying

Residents who spoke to Nairametrics said transport fares have increased across several routes in the FCT within days of the petrol price adjustment.

“Last week, I paid N1,500 to work, but today I paid N2,000. It may look small, but when you calculate it for the whole week, it is a lot,” said Mrs Grace Anyaoku, a civil servant who commutes from Nyanya to Utako.

Wahab Nasir, another passenger, said he paid N1,000 from Nyanya to Area 1 instead of the N700 he previously paid.

A commuter, Mr Bashir Babandede, also told Nairametrics that he paid N1,200 from Masaka to Garki, compared with the N800 he used to pay.

“Yesterday, I bought fuel at N1,250 per litre, but today it is N1,350. We have to adjust fares, or we will run at a loss,” said Lekan Adeleke, a commercial Sharon bus driver.

Commuters warned that the fare increases could place further pressure on household budgets as residents struggle to cope with rising living expenses.

More Insights

Some commuters also expressed concern that the increase in petrol prices could trigger further increases in the cost of food and other essential goods.

“Whenever fuel goes up, transporters increase fares and traders also raise the cost of food items because of transportation,” Babandede said.

“The fare from Life Camp to Mararaba has increased from N1,300 to N1,500, and even bike fares have also increased,” Munir Abah said.

“I know that before next week, prices of some major food items will increase, as most sellers often look for reasons to raise the price of their items.”

Nairametrics also observed that fewer vehicles were seen on some major roads in Abuja, suggesting that some vehicle owners may be reducing trips due to the higher cost of fuel.

An Abuja-based economist, Dr Bashir Ishaku, said increases in fuel prices typically have a ripple effect across the economy, particularly on transportation and food supply chains.

According to him, transportation costs are a major component of the price of goods in Nigeria, especially food transported from rural areas to urban markets.

“When fuel prices rise, transport costs increase, and traders usually pass the additional cost to consumers. This is why people fear food inflation may follow,” he said.

Ishaku advised the government to strengthen social protection measures and improve mass transit systems to cushion the impact on residents.

What you should know

Fuel price increases have historically triggered wider inflationary pressures in Nigeria, particularly in transportation and food markets.

Recently, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said fluctuations in fuel pump prices are a direct result of market dynamics under Nigeria’s deregulated downstream petroleum sector.