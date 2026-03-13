The retrial of former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido and his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, over an alleged N1.35 billion fraud stalled on Friday after the defendants failed to appear before the court.

The development occurred at the Federal High Court in Abuja and was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The case, which dates back to 2015, was recently reassigned to Justice Peter Lifu but could not proceed because Lamido and the other defendants were not present in court.

What they are saying

Counsel to the defendants, Joe Agi, told the court that the defendants were unable to attend the proceedings because the hearing notice was received late.

According to him, the notice was served around 5 p.m. the previous day, leaving the defendants — who reside in Kano — with insufficient time to travel to Abuja.

He explained that the situation was further complicated by the absence of available flights to convey them to the Federal Capital Territory, but assured the court that he would ensure their presence at the next hearing.

Although the defendants were absent, the prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Chile Okoroma, was present in court and requested that the matter be reassigned to the former trial judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu, who had previously handled the case.

Okoroma said a letter had already been written to the Chief Judge requesting the reassignment.

However, Justice Peter Lifu questioned whether Okoroma was still a serving official of the anti-graft agency before responding to the request.

“The onus of your protest is that you want my Lord, Hon Justice Ojukwu, to come from Calabar to take the case,” the judge said.

Justice Lifu, who noted that the case had lingered in court since 2015, emphasised the need for the trial to commence without further delay.

“The CJ assigned the case to me and it is my duty to start hearing, as obedient servant,” he added.

The judge subsequently directed the prosecution to provide a copy of the letter requesting reassignment to the defence counsel and adjourned the case until April 1 for hearing.

More insights

The current proceedings mark a retrial of the corruption case involving Lamido and the other defendants.

In January 2026, the Supreme Court of Nigeria ordered that the former governor and others stand trial again over the alleged N1.35 billion fraud.

The apex court overturned a July 25, 2023, judgment by the Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Abuja, which had upheld a no-case submission filed by Lamido and the other defendants and struck out the 37-count charge against them on the grounds that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction.

In a unanimous decision delivered by Justice Abubakar Umar, the Supreme Court set aside the appellate court ruling and reinstated an earlier decision by Justice Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, which had dismissed the no-case submission and directed the defendants to open their defence.

What you should know

Lamido served as governor of Jigawa State in north-west Nigeria from 2007 to 2015.

Lamido was first arrested by the EFCC on July 8, 2015 over allegations that about N1.3 billion belonging to the Jigawa State Government was siphoned through kickbacks from contractors during his time in office.

The anti-graft agency also charged their alleged accomplices — Aminu Abubakar and Batholomew Agoha — along with several companies linked to the case, including Bamaina Holdings Limited, Bamaina Company Nigeria Limited, Bamaina Aluminium Limited and Speeds International Limited.

He was initially arraigned the following day before a Federal High Court in Kano presided over by Justice Evelyn Anyadike before the matter was later transferred to Abuja.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Gabriel Kolawole granted Lamido and his sons bail and adjourned the case, setting the stage for the long-running legal battle that has now returned to court for retrial.