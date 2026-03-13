Lagos, Nigeria — Bluechip Technologies has announced the 3rd edition of the Bluechip Data & AI Summit, scheduled to take place on June 10, bringing together leaders, innovators, policymakers, and technology professionals to explore the growing impact of data and artificial intelligence on businesses and society.

The summit builds on the success of its previous editions, particularly the second edition, which welcomed over 4,000 participants and featured nine fully registered specialized workshops and practical case study sessions that provided hands-on insights into real-world data and AI applications.

Founded by Olumide Soyombo and Kazeem Tewogbade, the Bluechip Data & AI Summit has rapidly grown into a leading platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration, and innovation in data science and artificial intelligence.

Speaking ahead of the event, the founders expressed their excitement about welcoming participants to the third edition.

“The success of the previous editions demonstrates the increasing relevance of data and artificial intelligence across industries. We are excited to welcome guests to the third edition and look forward to delivering another impactful experience that connects experts, innovators, and organizations shaping the future of technology.”

The 2026 edition will feature an expanded program designed to deepen learning and engagement across the technology ecosystem. Attendees can expect:

12 specialized workshops led by industry experts

Real-world case studies demonstrating practical AI and data implementations

Technology exhibitions showcasing innovative data and AI solutions

Networking opportunities with leaders across technology, business, and policy

As organizations increasingly rely on data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to drive innovation and efficiency, the Bluechip Data & AI Summit continues to serve as a key platform for professionals seeking to stay ahead in the evolving digital economy.

Registration

Interested participants can register through this link to secure their place at the event.

About Bluechip Technologies

Bluechip Technologies is a leading technology company delivering data, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions that enable organizations to unlock value from their data, accelerate digital transformation, and drive sustainable growth.