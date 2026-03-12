We have received a Letter of No Objection from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirming the successful completion of our ₦50.6 billion Rights Issue, which was fully subscribed by our shareholders and investors.

This outcome is a strong vote of confidence in VFD Group’s long-term vision, and in our “Governance as a Strategy” (GaaS) model, which continues to guide how we build, scale, and govern businesses within our ecosystem.

Beyond the capital raise, this milestone positions us to enter the next phase of our growth journey as we continue building a world-class investment company from Africa.

The additional capital will enable us to:

Further strengthen our balance sheet to support greater profitability and investment capacity.

Accelerate our pan-African expansion through strategic combinations, partnerships, and alliances.

Scale and institutionalize our ecosystem, enabling greater third-party participation and long-term value creation.

To our shareholders — both long-standing and new — thank you for your continued belief in the VFD journey.

We remain committed to building a resilient investment ecosystem that delivers sustainable long-term value across Africa’s evolving markets.

#CapitalMarkets #NGX #VFDGroup #InvestInAfrica #ShareholderValue