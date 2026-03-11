Every March, the world pauses to celebrate women and their contributions to social and economic progress. Across boardrooms, communities, and public institutions, International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the strides women have made and the work that still lies ahead.

Corporate organisations often join the conversation through symbolic gestures. Some, however, go further by creating platforms that highlight women’s achievements while expanding opportunities for them to grow.

Leadway Group, one of Nigeria’s leading non-banking financial services and healthcare management organisations, is positioning itself within this second category. Through its gender-focused platform, Hersurred, the company is advancing a narrative that centres women’s achievements in public attention.

This year’s theme, “Show Her Off,” captures the spirit of the initiative. The idea is rooted in a simple observation that women are doing remarkable things every day, yet many of their contributions remain under-recognised. Across workplaces, businesses, and communities, women continue to balance multiple responsibilities while delivering impact that sustains families, organisations, and society at large.

Hersurred is Leadway’s response to that reality.

Launched in 2024, the platform was created to support Nigerian women through mentorship, networking, and leadership conversations. What began as a commemorative initiative has steadily evolved into a growing ecosystem where recognition becomes a catalyst for opportunity.

The 2026 edition marks an expansion of that vision. Rather than quietly celebrating women’s achievements, Leadway is deliberately amplifying them. At the centre of this year’s programme is Hersurred Women of Impact, a curated recognition of women whose work is shaping industries, supporting communities, and influencing the lives of people around them.

The initiative will spotlight two groups of women. The first group consists of women at Leadway whose professional contributions have helped shape the organisation and supported other women in the workplace. These are individuals who are excelling in their roles, mentoring younger colleagues, and contributing to a culture of inclusion.

The second group focuses on women outside the organisation who are making meaningful contributions within their own spheres of influence. They include entrepreneurs, professionals, and community leaders whose work demonstrates the power of women uplifting others.

To identify these external honourees, Leadway will open a nomination process across its digital platforms, inviting members of the public to recommend women whose impact deserves wider recognition. The selection process will prioritise diversity across industries and a clear record of social impact through leadership, advocacy, or community engagement.

Beyond the recognition itself, storytelling plays a central role in the initiative.

Through short documentary-style videos and digital storytelling, each honouree will share reflections on the role women’s communities have played in their journeys. They will speak about mentors who helped them grow, the importance of creating supportive environments for other women, and the personal actions they have taken to uplift those around them.

Throughout March, these stories will be shared across Leadway’s digital platforms, bringing visibility to women whose work often unfolds quietly behind the scenes.

The celebration will culminate in the Hersurred “Show Her Off” event, scheduled for March 27, 2026.

Designed as an intimate gathering, the event will bring together the selected women and members of the wider Hersurred community for an evening of networking, reflection, and celebration. A gallery exhibition featuring portraits of the honourees will highlight their journeys and achievements, while structured conversations will encourage meaningful engagement among participants.

Yet Hersurred is designed to extend beyond the gala itself. Leadway is also directing attention to women operating within Nigeria’s informal economy, the entrepreneurs who sustain neighbourhood businesses but rarely receive formal recognition or support. These include food vendors, tailors, hairdressers, traders, and other small business owners whose work sustains local communities.

Through Hersurred’s post-event initiatives, some of these women will gain access to business development training, financial literacy programmes, and insurance protection designed to strengthen their long-term resilience.

The company also plans to launch The Hersurred Directory, a digital platform that will map and highlight women-owned informal businesses across Nigeria. By creating a searchable network of these entrepreneurs, the platform aims to increase their visibility and connect them to growth opportunities.

In many ways, the Hersurred initiative reflects a broader philosophy within Leadway that inclusion is not only a social value but also an economic imperative. Women already play a central role in Nigeria’s workforce and entrepreneurial landscape. Expanding their visibility, strengthening their networks, and supporting their economic resilience ultimately benefits the wider economy.

The message behind “Show Her Off” therefore goes beyond celebration to an invitation to recognise the women who are already shaping Nigeria’s future, ensuring their contributions are seen, valued, and supported.

Because when women are shown off for the impact they create, they do more than inspire admiration. They inspire possibilities!