Renowned real estate entrepreneur and industry leader, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, has announced the Africa Real Estate Entrepreneurship Bootcamp (AREEB) 2026, a two-day intensive training designed to equip participants with practical knowledge and strategic insights required to thrive in the real estate industry.

The bootcamp, powered by the Tosin Olatujoye Foundation, will bring together aspiring real estate entrepreneurs, investors, consultants, developers, and professionals from across Africa for an immersive learning experience focused on the art, science, and business of real estate entrepreneurship.

According to the Convener, Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the initiative is driven by the urgent need to build stronger entrepreneurial capacity within the real estate ecosystem while creating opportunities for individuals to build sustainable wealth through property investments.

Speaking on the significance of the bootcamp, Olatujoye noted that Africa’s real estate industry holds enormous opportunities but requires the right knowledge, systems, and entrepreneurial mindset for individuals to truly succeed.

“The real estate sector in Africa is evolving rapidly, and the opportunities are enormous. However, success in this industry requires more than enthusiasm; it requires knowledge, strategy, and the right network. The Africa Real Estate Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2026 is designed to provide participants with practical insights, real-life case studies, and direct access to industry leaders who have built successful real estate enterprises,” he said.

He further emphasized that the bootcamp will not only focus on theoretical knowledge but will also provide practical frameworks that participants can apply immediately to build profitable real estate ventures.

Participants at the bootcamp will gain insights into key areas such as real estate entrepreneurship, property investment strategies, real estate marketing systems, deal structuring, industry trends, and wealth creation through property investments. The program will also feature panel sessions, practical discussions, and high-level networking opportunities with leading professionals shaping the industry.

The organizers explained that the bootcamp has been structured to ensure a premium learning experience for all participants. The *VIP Package*, priced at ₦500,000, offers participants premium access including reserved seating, exclusive networking opportunities with speakers and industry leaders, and access to a closed-door strategy session designed to provide deeper market intelligence and business insights.

The Classic Package, available for ₦300,000, provides participants with full access to the two-day training sessions, conference materials, networking opportunities, and a certificate of participation.

Speaking on the broader impact of the initiative, the Head of Communication and Media for the program, Jolayemi James, said the bootcamp is designed to become a continental platform for developing the next generation of real estate entrepreneurs.

“AREEB 2026 is more than just a training program; it is a strategic platform for knowledge exchange, mentorship, and industry collaboration. Our goal is to bring together ambitious individuals who want to understand the real estate business deeply and position themselves to take advantage of the vast opportunities within Africa’s property market,” he said.

James added that the bootcamp will feature top industry leaders and experts who will share practical experiences, market intelligence, and strategies that have helped them succeed in the industry.

With limited seats available to ensure quality engagement and meaningful interaction, prospective participants are encouraged to prepare early for registration once details are officially released.

The Africa Real Estate Entrepreneurship Bootcamp 2026 is expected to attract participants from across the continent and is poised to become one of the most influential learning platforms for real estate entrepreneurs in Africa.

For more information, contact:

+2348130176133

+2348028489284

The Tosin Olatujoye Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals and communities through education, mentorship, and strategic initiatives that promote leadership development, economic empowerment, and sustainable growth across Africa.