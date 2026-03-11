Following an overwhelming surge in applications for its inaugural cohort, Woof Studios Africa has officially unveiled the high-octane lineup of industry titans and mentors set to headline ECHO, the continent’s premier creator accelerator. Interested creators can apply free at www.echoaccelerator.com

ECHO is an architectural masterclass designed to transition digital talent from content producers to scalable, professional moguls. Scheduled to commence in the 2nd week of April 2026 with immersive sessions in Lagos and online, the program provides the rigorous systems and strategic frameworks necessary to build sustainable, globally competitive creative empires.

The inaugural cohort will learn directly from a group of Africa’s most successful creators; people who have already figured out how to build a career that lasts. The headline faculty includes:

Ruth Kadiri: Award-winning Actor, Screenwriter, and Producer.

Award-winning Actor, Screenwriter, and Producer. Tayo Aina: Renowned Travel Creator and Filmmaker.

Renowned Travel Creator and Filmmaker. Tomike Adeoye: Well-known Media Personality and Lifestyle Creator.

Well-known Media Personality and Lifestyle Creator. Dr. Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor): Health Communicator and Digital Educator.

Health Communicator and Digital Educator. Dammy Twitch: The Forbes 30 Under 30 Creative Director behind some of Afrobeats’ biggest music videos for artists like Davido, Fireboy DML, Flavour, and more.

To ensure a 360-degree immersion into the business of creativity, the curriculum will also feature masterclasses from elite industry operators and strategists, including Adebola Williams (Renowned Brand & Communications Strategist), Seyi Ekisola (Digital Strategist), Ibidunmi Oladayo, and Actor/Creator Elozonam Ogbolu.

Beyond creative craft, ECHO dives deep into the mechanics of institutional wealth. Participants will gain real-world insights into brand partnerships and creator monetization from veteran talent managers such as Miss Tennie, providing the exact playbooks used to structure and scale multi-million naira creator-brand relationships.

“ECHO is about shifting the narrative from being ‘internet famous’ to being ‘industry foundational,’” says Adetutu Laditan, Founder and Creative Director of Woof Studios. “We are providing the structural rigor to ensure that the next generation of African talent owns the value they create, rather than just renting space on an algorithm. The ‘Like’ is no longer the end goal; it is the beginning of a sustainable economic transaction.”

The program culminates in a high-stakes Capstone Demo Day, where selected creators will present their business models to a room of industry titans and potential collaborators. Mentors confirmed for this final evaluation include Adetutu Laditan (Founder, Woof Studios), Ify Mogekwu (Food Storyteller, Ify’s Kitchen), and Dr. Glory Edozien (Visibility & Personal Branding Coach).

ECHO’s curriculum is built around three core pillars: monetization frameworks, business structure, and global positioning. Through hands-on workshops, strategic mentorship, and real industry case studies, participants will learn how to build diversified revenue streams, structure their creative ventures legally and financially, and position their content for international audiences.

Application Details

Applications are open to creators with a minimum of 1,000 YouTube subscribers or 10,000 followers on Instagram/TikTok. While the accelerator is free, the selection process is highly competitive due to the program's quality. Only 15 creators will be admitted into the inaugural cohort to ensure intimate mentorship and meaningful collaboration.

Interested creators can apply directly at www.echoaccelerator.com. Applications close at 11:59 PM WAT, March 22, 2026.