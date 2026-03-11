Advans La Fayette MfB, a leading microfinance bank committed to financial inclusion and the growth of small businesses, has successfully concluded its activities commemorating International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026.

Under the global theme “Give To Gain,” the bank hosted a series of impactful events designed to provide tangible support and financial empowerment to women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The centrepiece of the celebration was an exclusive Business Clinic held at the bank’s Head Office in Ibadan, bringing together some valued female clients for an intensive session focused on financial literacy and business growth.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions on bookkeeping, savings strategies, investment planning, cashflow management, and demystifying access to credit. The session provided a unique opportunity for clients to ask questions directly to management, fostering transparency and trust.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Managing Director/CEO of Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, Elvis Kwabena OHENEBA, emphasized the significant role women play in driving inclusive economic development. “At Advans, we recognise that when a woman grows her business, she strengthens her household, her community, and the wider economy. Our commitment goes beyond providing loans, but also deposits and services, we are deliberate about equipping women with the financial tools, knowledge, and support systems required for sustainable growth.”

According to the Bank, women continue to represent a substantial portion of its client base, particularly within the micro and small business segments. Through tailored financial products, business advisory support, and relationship management services, Advans La Fayette MfB remains focused on reducing barriers to capital access and strengthening women’s participation in formal financial systems.

Kayode Abraham, Head of Marketing and Communications, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, emphasized the bank’s dedication to transformative action: “At Advans La Fayette Microfinance bank, we believe that when we give women access to finance and knowledge, we all gain, from thriving businesses to empowered families and a stronger Nigeria. Our IWD 2026 celebrations were not just events; they were investments in the future. We’re proud to see our clients turning opportunities into successes, and we remain committed to dismantling barriers through innovative, inclusive solutions.”

For more information, visit www.advanslafayette-mfb.com