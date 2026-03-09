Veritasi Homes Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria’s real estate sector as it recently partnered with the Lagos Business School to host the fifth edition of the Veritasi Realtors Conference (VRC).

The landmark event, held from February 25 to 27, 2026 at the Lagos Business School, brought together leading realtors, industry experts, investors, property marketers and real estate entrepreneurs from across Nigeria for intensive learning, networking and strategic discussions on the future of the industry.

The three-day curriculum of VRC 2026 was deliberately structured to address some of the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities facing Nigerian real estate professionals today.

The opening day set the tone with sessions that examined Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment, the evolving real estate landscape and the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence in property sales and marketing.

Speakers emphasized the importance of adapting to digital tools and data-driven strategies to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic property market.

On the second day, experts delved deeper into the art and science of high-performance selling. Sessions focused on advanced negotiation strategies, closing techniques for high-value property transactions and the use of market analytics to help practitioners identify and act on opportunities ahead of the competition.

A major highlight of the day was a panel discussion featuring respected industry professionals including Funke Kehinde, Vivian Okiche, Emmanuel Abikoye and Tony Kolawole. The panelists shared candid insights drawn from years of experience in the sector, offering perspectives that extended beyond theoretical discussions.

Speaking on the essence of the conference, Mr. Nola Adetola, the chief executive officer of Veritasi Homes Plc, said the initiative was founded on the belief that investing in people is the most valuable investment in real estate.

According to him “Five years ago, Veritasi Homes made a bet that the most valuable investment it could make in Nigerian real estate was not in bricks and mortar, but in the people who sell it.

“Real estate in Nigeria has no shortage of talent. What it has historically lacked is a structured, world-class environment where that talent can be developed, challenged, and connected to the best thinking in the industry. That is the gap VRC was created to fill, and it is a gap we will continue to close year after year.”

Adetola also facilitated a session on the third day titled “Financial Intelligence for Real Estate Professionals: Managing Portfolios for Profitability and Growth.” In his presentation, the Veritasi boss addressed what many consider one of the most overlooked gaps in the industry, the ability of practitioners to convert strong revenue streams into long-term financial stability and wealth.

The final day of the conference featured a forward-looking panel discussion on regulation, finance and leadership in the real estate sector, alongside sessions on AI-driven selling strategies and strategic communication. The discussions rounded out a programme designed not only to build technical skills but also to shape the mindset required for sustained professional success.

In his remarks, Mr. Tobi Yusuff, Partner at Veritasi Homes Plc, highlighted the long-term impact of the conference.

“What excites me most about the Veritasi Realtors Conference is not just the quality of what happens in the room, but what happens after the room.

“Realtors who attend VRC return to their businesses and lead differently. They ask better questions, make smarter decisions, and serve their clients at a higher level. That ripple effect is what we are really investing in,” he added.

With its fifth edition now completed, the Veritasi Realtors Conference has grown beyond an annual event into a platform dedicated to raising professional standards within Nigeria’s property sector.

Recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing businesses, Veritasi Homes remains the only Nigerian real estate firm to be featured on the prestigious list.

In just seven years, the company has delivered more than 1,000 homes, launched 12 landmark projects across Lagos and Abuja, including the popular Camberwall Advantage series and served over 2,500 clients, many of them Nigerians in the diaspora. The company also holds dual ratings from DataPro and GCR, reflecting its strong financial credibility and commitment to delivering world-class real estate developments.