As retail trading activity continues to grow across Africa, Vantage Global Limited has launched three new promotions aimed at supporting traders across different asset classes and stages of participation. The campaign, which runs from March through May 2026, comes at a time of rising interest in forex, commodities, and CFD trading across key African markets, including Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

According to the company, the three offers are designed to respond to current market conditions while giving traders more flexibility through cashback rewards and deposit-based credit support.

“The three promotions we are launching are not independent offers bolted together. They are a deliberate, coordinated response to what we see happening in Africa’s trading landscape right now — rising volumes, growing sophistication, and real structural barriers that are worth addressing directly. Taken together, they represent our clearest statement yet about where Vantage stands with its African client base,” said Ted Odigie, Country Manager, Vantage Markets.

Running from March through May 2026, the three promotions are structured to reward different kinds of trading activity and client participation, as outlined below:

Cashback Prime

Launch Date: 9 March 2026

Offer: USD $2 cashback for every USD $100,000 in notional trading volume

Eligible Instruments: Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin CFDs

Reward Structure: Credited daily

End Date: 31 May 2026

Cashback Galore

Launch Date: 16 March 2026

Offer: USD $1 cashback for every USD $100,000 in notional trading volume

Eligible Instruments: FX and Indices CFDs

Reward Structure: Credited daily

End Date: 31 May 2026

Bumper Bonus

Launch Date: 23 March 2026

Offer: 100% credit match on qualifying fiat deposits

Cap: Up to USD $1,000 per client

Reward Structure: Credit is non-withdrawable, but profits generated from it may be withdrawn

End Date: 23 May 2026

The company said each promotion serves a different purpose. Cashback Prime is tailored to traders active in Gold, Oil, and Bitcoin CFDs. Cashback Galore is focused on FX and Indices CFDs, offering active traders a direct cashback incentive tied to qualifying trading volume. Bumper Bonus, on the other hand, is designed to support account funding by increasing the capital available to clients at the point of deposit.

The launch reflects Vantage’s broader push to deepen its appeal among retail traders in Africa, where participation in online trading continues to expand as more individuals seek access to global financial markets.

“For the trader in Nairobi managing their first real account, the Bumper Bonus gives them more room to develop. For the trader in Lagos who has been active in oil for two years, Cashback Prime acknowledges that activity with a real daily return. For the trader in Johannesburg who lives and breathes FX, Cashback Galore does the same. There is something in this campaign for every stage of the trading journey,” Odigie added.

All three promotions are open to eligible Vantage clients who opt in through the Client Portal or mobile app, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

