Lagos, Nigeria – Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited is pleased to announce the successful completion of Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 issuances under its Commercial Paper Programme, raising a total of ₦165.73 billion, significantly exceeding the ₦100 billion initially targeted across the series.

The issuance, which opened to investors on February 27, 2026, and closed on March 6, 2026, was structured across three series with tenors of 179 days, 270 days and 364 days, providing investors with multiple short-term investment options.

The notes were issued at discount rates ranging from approximately 19.0% to 19.3%, with implied yields between 21.0% and 23.5%, reflecting market-aligned pricing and strong participation from qualified investors.

The issuances received strong participation from qualified investors, reflecting growing market confidence in Sunbeth’s operating model, governance standards, and its expanding role within the agricultural commodities value chain.

The proceeds from the issuances will be deployed primarily to support the working capital requirements of Sunbeth’s cocoa trading business in Nigeria, strengthening the company’s capacity to source, finance, and export cocoa from Nigeria to international markets.

Commenting on the successful close of the issuance and the strong investor participation, Nzubechukwu Anisiobi, Chief Operating Officer at Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited said, “The strong investor response to our Series 1, 2 and 3 Commercial Paper issuances is a clear vote of confidence in Sunbeth’s business model and long-term strategy. We are deeply grateful to our investors and financial partners for their trust and support. This milestone further strengthens our capacity to scale our trading operations and deepen our contribution to Africa’s agricultural export sector”

Adeyemi Aduwo, Chief Finance Officer at Sunbeth Global Concepts, said the outcome reflects increasing investor interest in Nigeria’s agricultural export value chain. “The cocoa market is going through an important transition across West Africa, and companies that combine strong trading capabilities with disciplined capital management will be best positioned to capture the opportunity. This issuance strengthens our liquidity flexibility, allowing us to align funding with trading cycles, manage volatility through structured risk management and continue expanding across the cocoa value chain,” he said.

Beyond trading, Sunbeth Global Concepts long-term strategy is to deepen participation across the value chain, including processing and other higher-value segments that can deliver more stable margins while strengthening Africa’s position in the global cocoa market. The company remains committed to maintaining strong financial discipline, transparency, and prudent capital deployment as it continues to expand operations across Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, and other key commodity origin markets.

The Commercial Paper will be quoted on either FMDQ or the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), providing transparency and liquidity for participating investors.

About Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited

Sunbeth Global Concepts is a global agro-commodities sourcing and trading company committed to empowering farmers and driving socio-economic impact through strategic partnerships, innovation, and industry expertise. The company is headquartered in Nigeria, with operations across West and Central Africa, including Cameroon and Ghana, and international trading offices supporting global export markets. Since its establishment in 2017, the company has built strong roots in the cocoa and cashew industries and continues to expand its influence across the broader agricultural value chain, delivering sustainable growth and trusted solutions to partners worldwide.