Signature Bank Limited has increased its capital base to ₦52 billion, exceeding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) prescribed minimum capital requirement of ₦50 billion for regional commercial banks. The increase followed the successful completion of a rights issue, positioning the Bank in full alignment with the regulatory expectations under the ongoing banking sector recapitalisation exercise.

The rights issue formed part of the Bank’s broader strategy to strengthen capital adequacy, reinforce financial resilience, and support its long-term growth ambitions across its regional banking operations. By reinforcing its balance sheet through shareholder participation, Signature Bank enhanced its capacity to finance enterprise, support larger-ticket transactions, and expand its operational footprint in key economic corridors.

Commenting on the milestone, the Chairman of Signature Bank, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, said the successful capital mobilisation reflected the confidence of shareholders and investors in the Bank’s governance structure and strategic direction. “The successful execution of this rights issue demonstrates the strong commitment of our shareholders to the Bank’s long-term vision. With a strengthened capital foundation, we are better positioned to support enterprise development, promote inclusive growth, and deliver sustainable value to all our stakeholders,” he said.

Nixon Iwedi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Signature Bank, said: “This achievement marks an important step in our growth trajectory. By strengthening our capital base, we have enhanced our ability to support larger-ticket transactions, deepen customer relationships, and accelerate innovation across our banking platforms. Our expansion strategy remains focused on strengthening our presence across key trade centres, and other emerging growth corridors”.

Signature Bank continues to deliver a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and institutional clients. The Bank provides retail and corporate banking solutions, SME financing, trade finance, structured lending, treasury services, and digital payment solutions. Its technology enabled platforms, including the Signature Mobile App, Signature USSD *647# instant banking, Signature Core which is the corporate internet banking platform, Signature Cards, and POS terminals, offer customers seamless and secure access to banking services across multiple channels.

With its strengthened capital base, the Bank is well positioned to deepen credit intermediation, accelerate digital innovation, and contribute more meaningfully to economic development across its regional markets and Nigeria at large.

About Signature Bank Limited

Signature Bank Limited is a next-generation financial institution licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to deliver innovative, inclusive, and customer-focused banking solutions. Since its inception in 2022, the Bank has remained committed to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through accessible, secure, and human-centered financial services.

Website: www.signaturebankng.com