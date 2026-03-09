Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), in partnership with Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) and Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), will mark International Women’s Day 2026 by Ringing the Bell for Gender Equality on March 10 at Nigerian Exchange Group House in Lagos. The event will leverage the Closing Gong Ceremony to highlight the role of capital markets in promoting gender equality.

The ceremony is part of the global Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign, which mobilizes stock exchanges worldwide to expand women’s participation in the economy and advance gender-inclusive practices.

This year’s event is held in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), UN Women, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), UN Global Compact, and the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSEI), under the theme: “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.”

Dignitaries expected at the ceremony include Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Her Excellency, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, First Lady of Imo State; Frana Chukwuogor, Executive Commissioner, Legal & Enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); Funke Akindele, award-winning actor and founder of FAAN; Ojinnika Olaghere, Director, NGX Group; and Fatima Wali-Abdulrahman of NGX Group, alongside board members of NGX Group, regulators, capital market stakeholders, and industry leaders.

NGX Group will join exchanges worldwide in sounding the NGX Gong to underscore the importance of inclusive leadership, equal opportunities, and stronger market accountability in advancing gender equality. The ceremony welcomes all who wish to be part of this celebration, register now to participate ngxgroup.com/iwd2026