Nigeria’s Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari Ahmadu, has praised the technology-driven operations of EIB Group, highlighting the organisation’s growing role in advancing innovation, youth empowerment and national development.

The minister made the remarks on Saturday during a guided tour of EIB Group’s high-security facility in Abuja, where he inspected several operational units and interacted with members of staff working across the company’s technology and innovation ecosystem.

The visit spotlighted the expanding footprint of EIB Group under the leadership of its Chairman, Dr. Bright Echefu, whose investments in indigenous technology, security infrastructure and innovation platforms have continued to attract attention from government institutions and national security stakeholders.

During the tour, Ahmadu engaged directly with employees—many of them young Nigerian professionals—while observing the operations within the complex, which houses multiple units focused on technological development and national support services.

Impressed by the professionalism and youthful energy of the workforce, the minister commended the staff for contributing to Nigeria’s progress and global image.

“Thank you for what you do for Nigeria. Such young and vibrant youths—continue making Nigeria proud. God bless you all,” Ahmadu said while addressing the employees.

Officials of Bright Echefu’s EIB Group guided the minister through key sections of the facility, outlining the company’s operational structure and its expanding role in supporting innovation-driven development initiatives across Nigeria.

The visit adds to a growing list of high-level engagements with EIB Group, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a leading private-sector platform championing indigenous innovation, youth-driven talent and technology-led national development.