The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) Plc has introduced a flexible debt repayment plan aimed at helping customers settle outstanding electricity bills in a more convenient and structured manner.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday in Jos by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Saratu Dauda-Aliyu.

According to the company, the structured repayment framework is designed to ease the financial burden on consumers while promoting transparent settlement of accumulated electricity debts across its franchise areas.

What they are saying

JEDC said the initiative will allow customers to review and validate their outstanding electricity debts while providing a flexible repayment structure based on individual debt profiles.

She explained that customers metered under ongoing and past national or company-led metering initiatives will have verified outstanding debts migrated to their newly installed meters.

The framework particularly applies to customers who were previously on estimated billing or had faulty or obsolete meters before new meters were installed.

It also applies to previously unmetered customers who accumulated electricity charges before meter installation.

The company said the initiative will give customers an opportunity to review the outstanding balance on their electricity accounts and validate their debt profile using available account records.

More insights

JEDC explained that the repayment framework includes different payment structures depending on the size of the customer’s outstanding debt.

Non-metered residential customers with debts ranging from zero to N1 million will pay N2,000 monthly.

Metered commercial customers with debts within the same range will pay N2,500 monthly.

Customers with debts between N1 million and N2 million will repay N10,000 monthly.

Those owing between N2 million and N5 million will pay N20,000 monthly.

The company added that larger debt categories will require partial upfront payments and a defined repayment timeline.

Customers with higher debt profiles will be required to follow a different repayment arrangement under the new plan introduced by the distribution company.

Customers owing between N5 million and N10 million are required to pay 30 per cent of the total debt upfront.

The remaining balance for this category must be cleared within six months.

Customers owing N10 million and above must also pay 30 per cent upfront.

The outstanding balance for this category must be settled within nine months.

JEDC encouraged customers to visit Debt Recovery Officers or Customer Service Officers at any of its offices across franchise states to review, validate, and reconcile their debt profiles.

What you should know

Electricity distribution companies in Nigeria continue to face significant revenue losses due to billing inefficiencies and poor revenue collection across the power sector.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), DisCos recorded an estimated N44.27 billion revenue loss in the latest reporting period due to gaps in billing and collections.

Electricity distribution companies operating on the national grid also recorded a N51.17 billion revenue shortfall in December 2025.

The figures were disclosed in NERC’s December commercial performance factsheet published on its website.

Revenue shortfalls in the sector continue to affect the financial sustainability of Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies.