Marine Platforms Limited marks 25 years as a key indigenous player in Nigeria’s offshore and subsea energy sector, reflecting the growing maturity of local technical capacity

Strategic investments in subsea assets, specialised vessels and ROV technology have positioned the company to deliver complex offshore engineering, construction and life-of-field services

The company’s growth underscores the impact of Nigeria’s local content policies in reducing reliance on foreign expertise while building skilled talent and retaining value within the energy sector

Indigenous offshore engineering and subsea services company Marine Platforms Limited is celebrating its 25th anniversary, underscoring its role in Nigeria’s evolving subsea energy ecosystem and the broader drive for domestic participation in complex offshore operations.

Founded as a local service provider, the company has grown into a trusted offshore execution partner delivering subsea engineering, offshore construction, and life-of-field support services to major operators across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa. Its trajectory reflects the increasing maturity of Nigeria’s indigenous energy services sector and the impact of policies aimed at expanding local technical capacity.

Marine Platforms credited Nigeria’s local content policy framework and the support of institutions including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for creating conditions that have enabled indigenous firms to compete in technically demanding offshore projects.

A defining milestone in the company’s expansion was the strategic investment in subsea assets, including 13 Work Class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and a fleet of specialised offshore vessels such as the African Vision, African Inspiration, African Concept, African Pioneer (DSV), and the African-China Global 1200, a deepwater heavy-lift and pipelay vessel.

These assets strengthened the company’s ability to execute Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) projects across deepwater and shallow-water environments, positioning it as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s offshore engineering capabilities.

Today, Marine Platforms delivers a wide range of subsea services including Brownfield and Greenfield developments, ROV operations, Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM), and the Transportation and Installation (T&I) of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF). The company also provides project management and engineering services as well as specialised light well intervention solutions aimed at improving offshore production efficiency.

Beyond operational growth, Marine Platforms says it remains committed to advancing Nigeria’s local content objectives by investing in technical training and capacity development, particularly in specialised subsea operations such as ROV services.

Speaking on the milestone and the company’s future direction, Chief Executive Officer Taofik Adegbite said the organisation remains focused on strengthening its capabilities while aligning with global industry standards.

“While the 25-year milestone offers an opportunity for reflection, our focus remains firmly on the future. We will continue to strengthen our operational capabilities, expand technical capacity, and deliver sustainable value to our clients and stakeholders,” Adegbite said.

According to the company, its long-term strategy is guided by a value system centred on safety, client centricity, integrity, teamwork, and quality service delivery, alongside a strong commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles.

As it enters its next phase of growth, Marine Platforms says it is refining its strategic vision with a renewed focus on Client Centricity for Shared Prosperity (CC for SP) — reinforcing its commitment to innovation, partnership, and sustainable value creation in Africa’s offshore energy sector.

Why it matters

Nigeria’s offshore energy industry has historically depended heavily on foreign technical expertise. The emergence of indigenous firms capable of delivering complex subsea engineering and offshore construction services signals progress in domestic capacity building. This shift supports the objectives of Nigeria’s local content framework while enhancing the country’s ability to retain value within the energy sector and develop a skilled workforce for future offshore projects