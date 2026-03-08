The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a former two-term councillor at Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Council in Lagos State, Sheleru Sadiq Olalekan, over alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi.

Olalekan, 45, who currently serves as a legislative aide, was arrested on Monday, March 2, 2026, at his residence in Ilado, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

What the agency said

According to NDLEA, the arrest followed credible intelligence linking the former council official to the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in the area.

“The 45-year-old ex-local council chief who currently serves as a legislative aide was arrested on Monday, 2nd March 2026, at his residence in Ilado, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, where a search was conducted and 40 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, were recovered from one of his rooms,” they stated

During interrogation, Olalekan reportedly admitted ownership of the drugs and the property where they were recovered.

He also confirmed that he previously served two terms as a councillor representing the Orimedu community in the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Council.

The agency also intercepted a 32-year-old businessman, Emeka Hyginus Okwor, while travelling from Obollo-Afor in Enugu State to Zuba with 1,000 pills of tapentadol 250mg concealed inside packs of baby diapers in what authorities believe was an attempt to evade detection during transit.

More insights on other arrests

NDLEA operatives also recorded a series of arrests and seizures across several states during operations conducted within the week.

Along the Kabba–Obajana highway in Kogi State, a 1.55kg consignment of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, was intercepted concealed in a standing fan carton belonging to 36-year-old Cameroonian national Mey Ali Muhamat, who was travelling from Lagos to Cameroon.

In Niger State, operatives on patrol along the Mokwa–Jebba road on Wednesday, March 4, intercepted a commercial bus from Ibadan carrying 500 pieces of improvised explosive device components concealed in a white sack. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of the intended recipient, Osama Abdullahi, 21, in Pelegi, Mashegu Local Government Area.

In Adamawa State, NDLEA officers in Yola recovered 122,000 pills of tramadol and 700 grams of methamphetamine concealed in the false bottom of a truck marked ENU 645XX transporting 2,000 cartons of local drinks.

In Kano State, Muhammed Ali, 20, was arrested on Tuesday, March 3, at Gadar Tamburawa with 11,283 pills of tramadol. In Ogun State, operatives raided Ogere, arresting two suspects, Nazifi Mudansir and Kabiru Musa, with 46 kilograms of skunk.

In Delta State, Joy Chukwuma, 25, and Eugene Felix, 22, were arrested on Saturday, March 7, at Ogwashi-Uku with 18.63kg of skunk, 10.8 litres of codeine syrup and 4,268 pills of tramadol and swinol.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives arrested Eke London, 48, and Austin Isusi, 49, at Egbisi forest in Uhumwonde Local Government Area, where 1,910.25kg of skunk was destroyed on two farms.

Another suspect, Alaba Adeboye, 47, was arrested in Ikhin town, Owan East LGA, with 176.50kg of skunk

What you should know

In a major sting between late last year, the agency dismantled an opioid cartel operating from a residential estate in Isolo, Lagos, recovering drugs worth over N6.7 billion.

The operation led to the arrest of cartel leader Onyekachi Pius Nwanagu and five members of his network, following intelligence that the group was preparing to distribute more than 7.2 million pills of tramadol 225mg and 526,200 bottles of codeine syrup.

The illicit substances were seized from a compound at 23 Sunny Billa East Street, Bucknor, Isheri, Isolo.